PROBLEM SOLVED

Ticket Trouble: Did StubHub Score an “Own Goal” on this Purchase?

Eli Klein snags the perfect seats to watch his favorite hockey team, the Washington Capitals, take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. But his excitement turns to frustration when he discovers the seats do not exist.

Question: I was so excited when I found out the Washington Capitals would be playing the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus. I found what I thought were amazing tickets on StubHub – glass seats! I even made a screen recording of the purchase.

But when I got my order confirmation, the seats were listed as Row O. Row O doesn’t even exist at Nationwide Arena! It felt like a scam.

I contacted StubHub right away. The company insisted my tickets were correct despite the fact that Row O doesn’t exist. I sent them my screen recording and screenshots showing that the listing only advertised “glass seats,” not a specific row, before the purchase. They just kept saying my tickets were fine. No one would listen.

I just wanted what I paid for – glass seats in Row A. If not, I want my $500 back. Can you help me? – Eli Klein, Indianapolis

Answer: If StubHub promised you glass seats, you should get glass seats. You even made a video of your purchase to prove that StubHub had advertised glass seats. Now that’s impressive!

I can understand that you would feel misled. Many hockey fans would assume “glass seats” refer to the first row, typically Row A. The seller should have been transparent about the actual row location.

StubHub’s FanProtect Guarantee is clear about its obligations. “Buy tickets with confidence,” it promises. “Get valid tickets to any event or your money back.”

StubHub should have taken your complaint seriously and investigated the discrepancy between the listing and the actual seats. Although StubHub is a ticket reseller, it’s still the company’s responsibility to ensure the accuracy of the listings on its platform and to protect buyers from misleading information.

You documented your interactions with StubHub as carefully as you did your initial purchase. It shows how you proved to StubHub that the tickets were in a row that did not exist, but that StubHub insisted you had glass seats in Row O.

Sometimes you just need someone at a higher level to take a look at your problem. To do that, I recommend escalating your case to one of the customer service managers at StubHub I list on my consumer advocacy site Elliott.org. A brief, polite email to one of them might have turned this thing around for you.

Your experience highlights the importance of carefully reviewing ticket details before making a purchase. It also underscores the need for platforms like StubHub to have clearer policies and procedures for addressing discrepancies and holding sellers accountable.

After reviewing your case, it became clear to me that StubHub had committed a penalty on this one. I contacted the company on your behalf. While StubHub didn’t offer replacement tickets in Row A, it did issue a full refund.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/.

© 2025 Christopher Elliott