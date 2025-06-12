CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. At the next meeting on June 13, duck splash artists and duck buddies will give an overview of their organizations and work. Introduction by Gab Waterman. The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

BACK DOOR BAKERY LIVE MUSIC

Back Door Bakery in Sunland is having live music on Saturday nights at 7 p.m. Performing on June 14 is David Piper, on June 21 is Pat Nason and June 28 is The Painkillers.

The Back Door Bakery is located at 8349 Foothill Blvd.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, June 14 at 2 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

BREW YARD FEATURES RISING BANDS

On Sunday, June 15 from noon to 5 p.m. the Brew Yard in Glendale present six middle school and teen rising bands – Sonny Kennedy, A Pair of Pears, The Sweet Unknown, Sister Sister, Fallen Angel, and Project Blow Sparks.

For details, call (818) 409-9448.

The Brew Yard is located at 906 Western Ave. in Glendale.

COMMUNITY CENTER INTRODUCES JAZZ CABARET NIGHT

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge invites the community to an evening of big band sounds on Saturday, June 21 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium. The event will feature The Swing Tones Band performing nostalgic tunes of the swing era in a nightclub-style setting. The public can show off their best moves on the dance floor or enjoy the smooth sounds over a glass of wine and yummy desserts at their table.

Tickets are $5 each or $30 for a table of six and includes beer, wine and dessert. Seating is limited. For more info and to buy

tickets visit cclcf.org/events.

CCLCF is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

CCLCF EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts a variety of events for the community. Among them are:

Foothills Community Choir is open to all ages and continues through Dec. 13. Practices are on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open to all.

Summer Theatre Camp is a four week summer camp that ends with a performance on July 12. Camp is from June 16 – July 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., M-F. “Seussical Jr.” will be performed by children from ages 10-13. Registration is open.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, (818) 790-4353.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

MONTROSE LIBRARY EVENTS

Canasta is on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

The Back Alley Painters is a vibrant group of adult artists who gather to create, share their work, offer constructive feedback and enjoy each other’s company.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, calculation and a degree of chance. Players of all levels are welcomed! Players meet every Thursday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Montrose Library.

HEAD, HANDS & HEART INVITATIONAL CERAMICS EXHIBITION AND BENEFIT

McGroarty Arts Center presents Head, Hands & Heart, the center’s

21st ceramics exhibition and benefit featuring work by 15 notable ceramic artists. In addition, the exhibition will feature a showcase of work by students of the center’s ceramic arts educational program.

This year’s exhibition, curated by ceramicist and teacher, Ray Yocum will feature a variety of ceramic art creations, showcasing varied and unique artistic techniques. The exhibition will continue Monday through Saturday through June 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in McGroarty Arts Center’s main hall and upstairs gallery. All proceeds from art sales will benefit the center’s ongoing community arts programs.

Head, Hands & Heart is presented with support from Dept. of Cultural Affairs and Los Angeles County Arts and Culture.

McGroarty Arts Center is located at 7570 McGroarty Terrace in Tujunga.

GRACIE JIU-JITSU PASADENA

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Pasadena is having its one-year anniversary celebration highlighted by a special appearance from renowned jiu-jitsu expert

Rener Gracie, co-founder of Gracie University and a global leader in self-defense education.

On Sunday, June 29 at 1 p.m., Rener Gracie will conduct a live demonstration of the Safe Wrap System, a cutting-edge control and restraint method designed to safely neutralize combative individuals with minimal force.

The event takes place at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Pasadena, 75 W. Walnut St., Suite 110 in Pasadena.

RSVP: www.gjjpasadena.com.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING MONTH

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.