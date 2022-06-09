Calendar This

URBAN WILDLIFE SPECIALIST TO SPEAK

Dana Stangel, urban wildlife specialist and Shadow Hills resident, will be speaking about interacting with wildlife. She will be making a presentation at Bolton Hall Museum today, June 9 at 7 p.m. Stangel’s organization, Teranga Ranch, is a wildlife education organization helping those who live in wildlife habitat to understand how bears and other wildlife “think” and what residents can do to protect themselves, their homes and families.

Bolton Hall Museum is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga; this is a free presentation.

GLENDALE LIBRARY UPDATES ON AAUW AGENDA

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) Glendale branch Zoom meeting will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m.

The program will be “What’s New at the Glendale Pubic Library” presented by Leslie Kravitz, librarian and Adult Services coordinator.

To receive an invitation, contact Laura Guillory at lguillory1430@gmail.com .

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities and meetings, visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

RIVERWALK WORKDAY

On Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. volunteers will meet to clean up the Los Angeles River on the City of Glendale’s Riverwalk. Volunteers will remove invasive plants from the landscaped areas.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing and bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat; tools and gloves will be provided. Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be cancelled.

To learn more and to RSVP, see the flyer at https://tinyurl.com/4vc8swhv.

Glendale Narrows Riverwalk, 300 Paula Ave. in Glendale

SIERRA CLUB HOSTING LOCAL EVENTS

The Crescenta Valley Group of the Sierra Club is having a Tree Care Day on June 11 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the DIY Center, 6300 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga and will be watering, fertilizing and placing mulch around approximately 75 trees along the boulevard. These trees desperately need care, which they don’t get anymore. Otherwise, they may die during our drought, losing natural shade.

Then on Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m., group is hosting a webinar titled “How Ingenuity Led to Protection of the Environment Against Big Money Fracking.” This event is organized by the Crescenta Valley Group and Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club. Register for this webinar at https://tinyurl.com/2p8nc4uz.

‘MAPPING THE SUBLIME’ AT BRAND LIBRARY & ART CENTER

“Mapping the Sublime: Reframing Landscape in the 21st Century” is at the Brand Library & Art Center through June 11.

Los Angeles-based artists Lawrence Gipe and Beth Davila Waldman organized this survey of a diverse group of 19 artists that challenge the culture’s conceptions regarding landscape, re-examining the genre as a mediated view of nature and a construction of centuries of aesthetic processing, demarcation and colonial expansion. The works persuade the viewer to consider the landscape genre anew, with traditional notions of the Sublime reevaluated to reflect contemporary issues of climate change and the Anthropocene.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale

FUNDRAISERS PLANNED FOR AWH

On June 11, Ahead With Horses is hosting its Children’s Demonstration & Fun Day. It will be on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Demonstration will from noon to 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/3wrj75sc, or drop off payment by cash or check at the ranch, or mail checks to: AHEAD With Horses, 10157 Johanna Ave., Shadow Hills, CA 91040.

For those interested, sponsorships at different levels are available.

Donations of any amount ($5 and up) can also be made at tinyurl.com/3wrj75sc.

STOP THE FRACK: UNLEASHING THE POWER OF CLARITY, COURAGE AND COMMUNITY

From 2010 – 2015, Environmental Attorney Helen Holden Slottje, Esq. led the charge in New York State to protect communities from fracking. Her efforts resulted in Slottje being awarded the 2014 Goldman Environmental Prize, the Nobel Prize for environmental efforts and being invited to the White House to meet high-level decision-makers in the Obama Administration.

On Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. she will share how she came up with this successful strategy and grassroots efforts to protect communities across New York State from fracking. This webinar is a joint presentation of the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club.

To register for this webinar, visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AbT1MmCqQGiKAKb1xjFwQw.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, June 16 10:00 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 No. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will be both the “Judging of the Annual Project Plant Fisherman’s Paradise” and “Playing Leaf Bingo.” Members and guests will play actual games of bingo winning African violet leaves to grow and enjoy.

There are raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings.

For more information call (661) 940-3990 or visit the website www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE PRESENTS DAVE LOPEZ

On Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore presents retired KCBS Channel 2 Los Angeles news reporter and now author Dave Lopez. During his decades long career on television, Lopez was a nightly presence in LA living rooms and covered every major story in the Southland. In his new memoir, “It’s a Great Life, If You Don’t Weaken: Family, Faith and 48 Years on Television,” he tells his own personal story. Set against the backdrop of breaking news during the last half century – from Vietnam War protests to the O.J. Simpson trial to countless politicians behaving badly – this book is a vivid remembrance of a life well lived, both on and off camera.

A native Angeleno, he and his late wife, Elaine, raised two children in Downey, where he was a noted youth coach for many years. He currently lives in Long Beach with wife Diandra, and dotes on his four grandchildren.

Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. It is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is street parking as well as a lot behind the store off Beulah Drive. For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com or call the store at (818) 790-0717.

JBHS PLANS 60th REUNION

Classmates from 60 years ago will reunite at the Burbank Elks Lodge at 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank on Saturday, June 25. Twelve of the 116 attending are coming from out of state; three of those 12 come from as far as Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. Others hail from Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Arizona.

To keep the costs for the reunion low, the committee placed the emphasis on “mixing & mingling.” Instead of a live band or DJ, handpicked tunes from the ’60s will provide background music. There will be wall displays to capture old times: sports highlights, elementary school class photos, Burbank: then & now, alumni memorabilia and lastly an “in memoriam” corner to honor the 102 students who have passed away.

Lincoln Elementary School boasts at having 18 Burroughs graduates who have known each other since kindergarten!

Prior to the reunion, on Friday evening, June 24 there will be a casual gathering of JBHS alumni at Bob’s Big Boy. On Sunday morning, June 26, the finale will be breakfast at the Hillside Café.

GLA CELEBRATES HEROES AND SCHOLARS

Glendale Latino Assn. is ready to recognize community leaders who emerged as local heroes over the past two years. Health care workers, essential workers, first responders, educators and more will be recognized for their commitment, dedication and professionalism. The GLA recognition will take place on Saturday, June 25 at 5 p.m. at the “Celebrate Comunidad: Scholarship and Community Awards” presentation at Sparr Heights Community Center, 1613 Glencoe Way in Glendale/Sparr Heights. Student scholarship recipients will also be recognized.

Tickets are $75 and include food and music; sponsorship opportunities available. To learn more, visit https://www.glendalelatinoassociation.com.

LCWC HOLDING A SHOE DRIVE

Members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club will hold a shoe drive on Sunday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Clubhouse parking lot, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

In 2019 Club members came close to reaching their goal of collecting 1,000 pairs and hope to surpass that this year.

All are invited to drop off new or gently used shoes for the LCWC collection. All sorts of men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes are welcome!

Since 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and all 50 of the United States, through disaster relief or supporting the homeless.

AFC ANNOUNCES 2022 NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Until Sept. 1, the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy is accepting entries of the best local photos, featuring natural surroundings and wild neighbors.

Entries may be submitted in any of the following categories: birds, landscapes & plants, mammals and other wildlife, people in nature. A category for young photographers is available for submissions in any of the above five subject matter categories submitted by photographers aged 13-17.

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact. The AFC is looking for photos that showcase species, perspectives and settings unique to the local area (i.e. the greater Los Angeles area, and especially our arroyos and foothills).

To learn more or to enter, visit https://arroyosfoothills.org/photocontest.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.