Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On June 2, the Club hosts fellow Kiwanian David Block who will give a craft talk on his career that includes Disney animator and current landscape painter.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

FATHERS’ FOLLIES PRESENTS ‘FROZEN THINGS’

The Fathers’ Follies will be performing “Frozen Things,” a mash-up of “Frozen” and “Stranger Things,” on June 2 and June 3 at 6 p.m. at the Verdugo Woodlands Dads’ Club, 1728 Cañada Blvd. in Glendale. The performance promises singing, dancing, drama and live music.

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available through Eventbrite.com.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, June 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

CASINO NIGHT CCLCF FUNDRAISER

The 10th Annual Casino Night Fundraiser, hosted by Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, has been rescheduled to July 29.

IN SEARCH OF TIKI CULTURE

Tiki culture was popular in the 1930s and even more so after WWII when America’s troops headed back home after serving in the South Pacific. All are invited for the final 2nd Saturday program until September and be transported to a faraway magical place of carved wooden statues and bamboo furniture.

Speaker Sven Kirsten saw “tiki culture” as an unrecognized art form. He is known worldwide as the leading authority on tiki culture and has published several books on the design, architecture and social culture surrounding the subject.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. It takes place on Saturday, June 10 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, Home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

‘LIGHT FANTASTIC’ PRESENTED BY THE TOWNE SINGERS

The Towne Singers presents “Light Fantastic,” a choral concert featuring musical light selections. This 60-plus choir under the direction of Lance Merrill will bring light to the start of summer.

The Towne Singers presents this in-person concert with selections such as: “This Little Light of Mine,” “Good Morning, Starshine,” “Bright Morning Star” and more.

This choral performance will be complemented by an entertaining narrative that highlights the performance and some beautiful and fascinating video imagery.

The concert is on Saturday, June 10 at 5 p.m. at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive in Arcadia. Tickets are available thru http:\\TowneSingers.org with an additional $1 per ticket PayPal processing fee. Adults are $25 and children (3-12) are $10.

The Towne Singers is an organization supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through Los Angeles County Arts Commission.

PAINTING WITH ACRYLICS

On Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. – noon, artist Claudia Hindu will host a hands-on workshop for adults at the La Crescenta Library to learn the fundamentals of working with different types of acrylic paints and different painting techniques. All supplies will be provided. Participants will be able to create a unique piece to take home.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To sign up, see library staff or register online at Visit.LACountyLibrary.org/Events and filter by location or event date.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta

NEXT MEETING PLANNED OF BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, June 15 at 10 a.m. at the Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will be the “Judging of the Annual Project Plant Strawberry Fields” and “Playing Leaf Bingo.” The new annual project plant “Midnight Frolic” will be distributed at this meeting.

There are raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings to come and learn more about growing the African violet.

For more information phone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website: www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

GARAGISTE WINE FESTIVAL

The Garagiste Wine Festival returns to LA for the eighth time on Saturday, June 17 with over 40 micro-production, commercial “garagiste” California wineries from Malibu, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara County, Paso Robles, Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Baja California and more.

The festival takes place at the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale. Tickets range from $10 to $135 and available at https://tinyurl.com/bdv5ynu4.

COMMUNITY TREE CARE DAY

The Sierra Club is hosting Community Tree Care Day on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers can enjoy the sunshine and outdoors while weeding and watering trees along the main corridor of Foothill Boulevard in Sunland-Tujunga. Participants will each get a free organic waste pail from LA Sanitation & Environment that can be used to compost food scraps to improve home gardening.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own work gloves and water containers.

No reservations are required – just show up at 9 a.m. at DIY Home Center parking lot, 6300 Foothill Blvd. in Tujunga.

BEVERLEE NELSON PRESENTS AT BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, July 20 at 10 a.m. at the Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program “Growing African Violet Trailers” will be presented by club member Beverlee Nelson. She will share growing tips and techniques, ingredients in the African violet potting soil, lighting and grooming. A discussion with questions and answers will follow.

There are raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings to come and learn more about growing the African violet.

For more information phone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website: www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.