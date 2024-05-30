CALENDAR THIS

RESIDENT ART SHOW AT SPARR HEIGHTS MEMORY CARE

Sparr Heights Memory Care, located at 2640 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose, will host a special art show in honor of National Creativity Day. The show takes place today, Thursday, May 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and features resident artwork created through Sparr Heights’ creative art programs with pieces ranging from vibrant paintings and pastels to intricate weavings and 3D sculptures.

The artwork on display will highlight the diverse talents and imaginative spirits of the Sparr Heights residents. Visitors can expect to see vivid acrylics, delicately blended pastels, multi-textured folk art pieces, and sculptural works that bring new perspectives to life through three-dimensional form.

The Resident Art Show will take place in the assisted living lounge area from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On May 31, a presentation of scholarships will be held.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

FOOTHILLS PRIDE FESTIVAL

The third annual Foothills Pride Festival is on Saturday, June 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at Sunland Park, 8651 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland. Last year’s event featured more than 500 attendees.

The event will include performances, vendors, resources, food, music, art and more. Attendance is free.

‘JELLY’S LAST JAM’ AT PASADENA PLAYHOUSE

The life and times of Jelly Roll Morton, the self-proclaimed “inventor of jazz” from the back alleys of New Orleans to the sparkling stages of New York, is a display of song, dance and music. It is being performed now through June 23 at The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave. in Pasadena.

For information, call (626) 356-7529 or visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING FREE EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is having beginner glass beadmaking workshops with Ethan and Amanda Stern continues through June 12 on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are a limited number of spots available.

The cost is $250 plus a non-refundable $20 materials fee.

Included in this introduction to beadmaking are the basic skills of heating rods of glass, applying glass to a mandrel and shaping it with tools.

To register, visit cclcf.org or call (818) 790-4353.

A book club, in collaboration with Flintridge Books in La Cañada, meets the fourth Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the auditorium at CCLCF. The book is free with registration to the club. To register, visit or call cclcf.org, 818-790-4353. The next meeting is Aug. 22 (no June or July meetings).

The Book Club is sponsored by a grant from the City of La Cañada Flintridge.

Finally, the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge and CS Productions present “Mean Girls: High School Version” based on the 2004 film. Showtimes are Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $15 for students. Opening night tickets are $30, which includes admission to the reception.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; we will teach you! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

CLASSIC FILM SERIES AT DOCTORS HOUSE

The Glendale Historical Society is partnering with the Alex Film Society for its 2024 Classic Film series at the Doctors House in Brand Park. Film fans: bring your chairs, blankets and picnic dinners and enjoy these free outdoor screenings in the park this summer.

On June 8: “Pinocchio” (1940), on July 13: “Crime Wave” (1954) and on Aug. 3: “Bye Bye Birdie” (1963).

Glendale-based animation producer/director and AFS board member Frank Gladstone will introduce the June 8 “Pinocchio” program with insights into the production and the artists that worked on the film, several of whom lived in Glendale.

Glendale’s Community Services and Parks will again provide it

17×10-foot LED projection screen.

Gates open 5:30 p.m., program begins at 7 p.m.

The Doctors House is located in Brand Park, 1601 Mountain St. in Glendale.

AWH’S ANNUAL CHILDREN’S DEMONSTRATION & FUN DAY

On Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ahead With Horses will be holding its 43rd Annual Children’s Demonstration and Fun Day. This special event provides an opportunity for each child in the AWH program to showcase all the wonders they have accomplished while riding a horse – with friends and family cheering them on. Achievements can range from being able to lift one’s head, use one’s hands and arms, move one’s legs, walk, speak or perform other communication methods.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids and include lunch.

For more information, visit https://givebutter.com/AWHFunDay2024. For more information about AHEAD With Horses (AWH), call (818) 767-6373 or email info@awhla.org.

OPEN HOUSE HOSTED BY THE MOOSE

Glendale Moose Lodge #641, which meets at the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave., is having an open house on June 8 from noon to 4 p.m. The open house will offer complimentary refreshments, including hot dogs, chips and sodas, and will feature free EZ-ID kits.

Information regarding The Moose organization will be available.

THREE HOMES WITH HISTORY

Those who travel down any street in Sunland-Tujunga will encounter hand-crafted Arroyo stone homes, foundations, chimneys, retaining walls and other architectural remnants from the early 20th century.

Bolton Hall Museum’s June 2nd Saturday program features a presentation by Charles Fisher who specializes in obtaining Los Angeles City Historical Cultural Monument designations for these and other historical sites. Fisher, successful in obtaining LA City HCM status for 184 homes, is well-versed in the process and will share his knowledge and the history of three historical Tujunga stone homes that Little Landers Historical Society is sponsoring for HCM designations.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

The presentation is on June 8 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, Home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

GDA/TLC HOSTING OPEN HOUSE

Guide Dogs of America/Tender Loving Canines (GDA/TLC) presents the 2024 open house titled “Happy Tails. Happy Trails.” It is taking place at the GDA/TLC campus in Sylmar on June 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 2024 open house will provide lots of fun activities for the whole family and will feature a puppy-kissing booth, tours of the GDA/TLC seven-acre campus and a silent auction with gift baskets. Hear success stories from GDA/TLC service dog graduates, meet dogs-in-training, learn about programs/services, and discover how to foster a puppy for the first year of their life.

Registration is now open to attend this free event with family and friends!

RSVP at https://give.guidedogsofamerica.org/openhouse2024.

Guide Dogs of America/Tender Loving Canines, 13479 Glenoaks Blvd. in Sylmar.

FRITZ COLEMAN RETURNS TO SOLO COMEDY

Legendary comic Fritz Coleman is performing a series of shows at the El Portal Theatre from his latest solo comedy show “Unassisted Living,” now airing on Tubi.

Coleman will be at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, on June 23, July 21 and Aug. 18. Tickets are $35 and $45.

https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html

THE GARAGISTE FESTIVAL: URBAN EXPOSURE

The Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure kicks off on Saturday June 22 at 1 p.m. with an exclusive “Early Access: Rare and Reserve” tasting where winemakers pour library, club-only or reserve wines. The main event, the grand tasting, is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with artisan vendors including: Vintage Wine + Eats, BoccaBella Farms Olive Oils, Letterpress Chocolates, Chic Chill and EE Home Style.

Held at the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale, tickets range in price from $10 to $100.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garagiste-wine-festival-9th-annual-urban-exposure-tickets-871263461467.

CLASS OF 1994 CLASS REUNION

Crescenta Valley High School alums are having a reunion on Saturday, June 29 at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $65 ($80 after May 12) per person. To buy tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com and enter Crescenta Valley High School in the search bar or visit https://tinyurl.com/yv55925v.

GOLF CLASSIC PLANNED

The 33rd Annual Golf Classic is planned for Sept. 16 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale, to raise funds for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH). The classic will begin at 9 a.m. The proceeds of this year’s golf classic, Around the World in 18 Holes, will be used to support the construction of a new IR/Cath Lab for diagnosis and treatment of cardiac conditions.

This year’s tournament is in loving memory of long-time foundation board member John Taylor.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to sign up, email Barbara Jordan, Foundation Systems specialist, at Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

GIFF ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

The Glendale International Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 10th anniversary edition. GIFF 2024 is produced and presented by non-profit Glendale Arts and will be held from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from all over the world are invited to submit their projects via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival. Films, student films, and screenplays will be accepted until the final submissions deadline on July 12. Selected films will be screened during the festival at the Glendale location of the Laemmle Theatres.

This year, GIFF has expanded to 22 submission categories.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.