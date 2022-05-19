Calendar This

TGHS PRESENTS ‘WE WERE AMERICANS’

Tonight, Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. The Glendale Historical Society members Katherine and Glenn Yamada will provide a guided viewing of the film “We Were Americans” followed by a discussion with filmmakers Ara Oshagan and Avo Kambourian.

A few months after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 to 120,000 Japanese Americans living on the West Coast. The order directed them to report to local authorities for further instructions.

“We Were Americans” traces the Yamada family story before, during and after their internment. Commissioned in 2018 by ReflectSpace Gallery under the direction of Ara Oshagan, the documentary was filmed on location at the relocation center ruins in Poston and was directed, produced and edited by filmmaker Avo Kambourian.

This online event is free and open to all; however, advance reservations are required. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/2s3z7sa7.

WILDERNESS WORKDAY

A wilderness workday at Deukmejian Wilderness Park is planned for Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers will help water the bigcone spruce and coast live oaks, assist with trail repairs and remove invasive species from the park. This program is perfect for students who need community service hours. Please wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing and bring a hat, sunscreen and sunglasses. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

RSVP and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/27xzv84k.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

ARMED FORCES DAY CAR SHOW

On Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Crescenta Valley Park in La Crescenta the American Legion Post #288 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1614 will host and sponsor an automobile show with the net proceeds to go to local veteran and youth charities.

The show will feature classic automobiles, hot rods, military and emergency vehicles. Admission to the event by the public is free. Auto show participants may pre-register their vehicle entries for $25 or register their cars on the day of the show for $30 (military and emergency vehicles are free).

Trophies will be awarded to class winners and dash plaques to all participants.

The Crescenta Valley High School U.S. Air Force Junior ROTC will perform the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance.

In addition to the automobile and vehicle displays, there will be fire, police and search & rescue personnel and vehicles. The live band “Band Inferno” will be playing old time rock ‘n roll, and there will also be food trucks and vendors.

A raffle and 50/50 drawing will be held during the event. There will be free coffee and donuts for all veterans.

In addition to the American Legion and VFW, other sponsors of the event are the Moose Lodge #641, Outlaw Garage, the Early Rodders car club, Rydell Chevrolet, Farmers Insurance, Forest Lawn and Diana Bradford.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART TO PERFORM

Chamber modern dance company Benita Bike’s DanceArt will perform at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. This is a free performance and reservations are not required. This performance is supported in part by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Dept. of Arts and Culture.

Audience members will also be invited to ask questions and make comments about the work presented.

The Company will present the new work “Griot Songs” that follows the development of girls from girlhood through young womanhood and into maturity. Also on this program is “Benches,” a quartet that takes the audience into a park for a day to people-watch and imagine the lives of the people seen.

Rounding out the program is “On Beat 3” that uses driving percussive rhythms and colorful off-balance movements to explore a world of ordered chaos.

For program information, call (818) 470-5734 or email benita@danceart.org.

MEETING OF EMBROIDERER’S GUILD OF AMERICA

For those who enjoy embroidery, cross-stitch, needlepoint, beading and other forms of needlework, the next meeting of the local chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America will be on Thursday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. This group of people enjoys creating items using just a needle, thread, fabric and maybe a few beads here and there. All are invited to attend the next meeting.

The Southern California Chapter of EGA is looking for new members to pass our craft onto. There are projects for all skill levels. The Guild also offers many opportunities, including online classes and lectures, projects, group classes, regional and national seminars all over the country.

The chapter meets monthly at the Lake Avenue Church at 393 N. Lake Ave. in Pasadena. The next meeting will be held at Ortlund Hall, room 203. For more information about the meeting, email sccega.pasadena@jahoo.com. To learn more about the organization, check out the national website at egausa.org or the chapter’s website at sccega.wordpress.com.

GOT TURTLES?

The California Turtle and Tortoise Club, Foothill Chapter, will resume in-person meetings on Friday, May 27 and continue on the fourth Friday of each month. Meetings are held in the Palm Room at the LA County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia. Meetings start at 7:30 p.m.

The Club has films, guest speakers, information on turtle and tortoise care and habitats, the Tortuga Gazette and more!

Free entrance and parking! Learn more at www.tortoise.org.

FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE PRESENTS DAVE LOPEZ

On Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore presents retired KCBS Channel 2 Los Angeles news reporter and now author Dave Lopez. During his decades long career on television, Lopez was a nightly presence in LA living rooms and covered every major story in the Southland. In his new memoir, “It’s a Great Life, If You Don’t Weaken: Family, Faith and 48 Years on Television,” he tells his own personal story. Set against the backdrop of breaking news during the last half century – from Vietnam War protests to the O.J. Simpson trial to countless politicians behaving badly – this book is a vivid remembrance of a life well lived, both on and off camera.

A native Angeleno, he and his late wife, Elaine, raised two children in Downey, where he was a noted youth coach for many years. He currently lives in Long Beach with wife Diandra, and dotes on his four grandchildren.

Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. It is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is street parking as well as a lot behind the store off Beulah Drive. For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com or call the store at (818) 790-0717.

AFC ANNOUNCES 2022 NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Until Sept. 1, the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy is accepting entries of the best local photos, featuring natural surroundings and wild neighbors.

Entries may be submitted in any of the following categories: birds, landscapes & plants, mammals and other wildlife, people in nature. A category for young photographers is available for submissions in any of the above five subject matter categories submitted by photographers aged 13-17.

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact. The AFC is looking for photos that showcase species, perspectives and settings unique to the local area (i.e. the greater Los Angeles area, and especially our arroyos and foothills).

To learn more or to enter, visit https://arroyosfoothills.org/photocontest.

‘MAPPING THE SUBLIME’ AT BRAND LIBRARY & ART CENTER

“Mapping the Sublime: Reframing Landscape in the 21st Century” is at the Brand Library & Art Center through June 11.

Los Angeles-based artists Lawrence Gipe and Beth Davila Waldman organized this survey of a diverse group of 19 artists that challenge the culture’s conceptions regarding landscape, re-examining the genre as a mediated view of nature and a construction of centuries of aesthetic processing, demarcation and colonial expansion. The works persuade the viewer to consider the landscape genre anew, with traditional notions of the Sublime reevaluated to reflect contemporary issues of climate change and the Anthropocene.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale

FUNDRAISERS PLANNED FOR AWH

The Hollywood Charity Horse Show, which has been a major donor to AHEAD With Horses since its first show 32 years ago, is hosting a fundraiser for AWH on May 28. Tickets to “An Evening with William Shatner” includes dinner and entertainment and are on sale with proceeds benefitting AWH. To buy tickets and for more information, visit https://www.horseshow.org/the-event-and-tickets/.

On June 11, AWH is hosting its Children’s Demonstration & Fun Day. It will be on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Demonstration will from noon to 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/3wrj75sc, or drop off payment by cash or check at the ranch, or mail checks to: AHEAD With Horses, 10157 Johanna Ave., Shadow Hills, CA 91040.

For those interested, sponsorships at different levels are available.

Donations of any amount ($5 and up) can also be made at tinyurl.com/3wrj75sc.

STOP THE FRACK: UNLEASHING THE POWER OF CLARITY, COURAGE AND COMMUNITY

From 2010 – 2015, Environmental Attorney Helen Holden Slottje, Esq. led the charge in New York State to protect communities from fracking. Her efforts resulted in Slottje being awarded the 2014 Goldman Environmental Prize, the Nobel Prize for environmental efforts and being invited to the White House to meet high-level decision-makers in the Obama Administration.

On Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. she will share how she came up with this successful strategy and grassroots efforts to protect communities across New York State from fracking. This webinar is a joint presentation of the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club.

To register for this webinar, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AbT1MmCqQGiKAKb1xjFwQw.

JBHS PLANS REUNION

Calling all graduates from John Burroughs High School class of 1962!

The 60th year class reunion celebration will be held at the Burbank Elks Lodge at 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank on Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come and renew old friendships, share memories and catch up on what’s new. The Reunion Committee has planned an evening of fine dining, music enjoyed “back in the day” in addition to video and photo opportunities to capture the moments of this grand event. We want everyone to attend so if you know of classmates who haven’t heard of this event, please let them know. The reunion committee strives to contact as many grads as possible.

JBHS Class of 1962 only: Have a fav song from our era? Submit the song title and song artist(s) as a reunion celebration playlist is being created. Send your selection to cchavoor@gmail.com and thank you in advance. This is going to be so much fun so don’t miss out!!

For more information, please contact Chuck Chavoor at cchavoor@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.