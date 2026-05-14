PROBLEM SOLVED

Walmart Told Me to Donate My Broken Refrigerator – Then Things Got Strange

When Howard Friedman’s new refrigerator stops cooling, he expects a simple replacement. After all, he had bought it from Walmart, one of the world’s largest retailers. Instead, there’s a confusing chain of calls, emails and return labels – and a surprising suggestion that he should “just donate” the appliance to charity. How can he resolve this mess?

Question: I bought a beverage refrigerator from Walmart a month ago. The first unit didn’t get cold and when I called Walmart, the representative said that others had the same problem and arranged a return. He also suggested I buy a replacement refrigerator from Walmart, which I did.

The second one came from a company called Ca’Lefort. It didn’t work either. When I tried to return it a representative first agreed to take it back and scheduled a FedEx pickup. The item was picked up – and then returned to my porch a few days later.

A different Ca’Lefort representative told me that the first representative had made a mistake and that I couldn’t return the refrigerator because it wasn’t in the original box. She offered me 50% off a replacement. I refused.

When I called Walmart again, a representative said I’d get a full refund and should donate the fridge to charity. But the refund never showed up.

After several more calls and hours on hold, a Walmart representative apologized for all the “mistakes” and said Walmart couldn’t take the refrigerator back. Then the call dropped. Can you help me get a refund for the refrigerator? – Howard Friedman, Baltimore, Maryland

Answer: Your story captures one of the biggest problems with big-box stores. You might think you’re buying from Walmart but some of its products come from third-party sellers that operate under their own policies. Those sellers – in this case, Ca’Lefort – can make or break your customer experience.

When a retailer facilitates the sale it also assumes a degree of responsibility under federal consumer law. The Federal Trade Commission’s Mail, Internet or Telephone Order Merchandise Rule requires sellers to deliver merchandise as promised or issue a prompt refund when a product is defective or undelivered. And under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, sellers who advertise warranties must honor them or provide clear instructions on how consumers can obtain service or a refund. Those protections apply even when the sale involves a third-party vendor, as long as the transaction is processed through the retailer’s platform, which yours was.

Many states have their own consumer protection statutes that reinforce this duty. For example, Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act prohibits unfair or deceptive trade practices, including failing to honor refund promises or misrepresenting return procedures. In your case, the repeated assurances of a refund and the instruction to donate the defective refrigerator could arguably fall within that definition.

What makes this case maddening is that every system seemed to work halfway. The pickup was scheduled but not processed. Walmart issued a label but for the wrong item. The refund was promised but never delivered. In the end, Walmart’s system wasn’t broken; it was fractured by too many middlemen and too little accountability.

So what happened when I brought this case to Walmart’s attention? Let’s just say the retailer moved faster once I asked. After a review, Walmart coordinated a proper pickup, issued a full refund and even sent a $100 gift card to apologize for the trouble.

Remember, if you shop at Walmart.com – or any large marketplace – check the fine print below the product name. If it says “sold and shipped by Walmart,” your rights are clearer and your refund easier to enforce. If it lists a third-party vendor you’re stepping into a gray zone where customer service can quickly turn into a guessing game.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/.

© 2026 Christopher Elliott