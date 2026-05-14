CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On May 15, Krissy Harb of Spiritual Heart Yoga will be making a presentation to the Club.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

RENAISSANCE PLEASURE FAIRE

The community is invited to step beyond the noise of the modern world and into a place where time loosens its grip and wonder takes the reins. This spring, the original Renaissance Pleasure Faire invites guests to trade ordinary weekends for an escape into a vibrant 16th century village. Through May 17, laughter, spectacle and a touch of mischief await beneath the banners. Located just 10 minutes east of Pasadena at the Santa Fe Dam

Recreation Area in Irwindale, the Renaissance Pleasure Faire welcomes all.

Tickets for The Renaissance Pleasure Faire are $53 for adults and $28 for children aged 5-12.

Children aged 4 and under are admitted at no charge.

Themed events! Season passes available! Visit RenFair.com/SoCal for more information.

FUN FOUND AT BACK DOOR BAKERY

Back Door Bakery and Cafe is hosting live music every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. On Saturday, May 15, the music of Spoken Word will be performed and on Sunday, May 16, Bacorado! will be performing. Also, on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Reno Goodale hosts King Trivia!

Back Door Bakery is located at 8349 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus).

There will be music from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

CCLCF EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) hosts a variety of events for the community. Among them:

A sound bath meditation takes place on Wednesday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to noon. To register, visit cclcc.org/register.

takes place on Wednesday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to noon. To register, visit cclcc.org/register. Registration continues for Camp Runamuk and summer camps. Camp Runamuk for ages 5-10 will run weekly, June 8 to Aug. 14, with a different theme each week, including a counselor in training program (ages 12-15). Learn more/register at cclcf.org.

Camp Runamuk for ages 5-10 will run weekly, June 8 to Aug. 14, with a different theme each week, including a counselor in training program (ages 12-15). Learn more/register at cclcf.org. Summer Camps. Check out the junior & pre-teen Ceramics Camps (ages 5-13) and Professor Egghead Camps (ages 5-10). Learn more at cclcf.org.

Check out the junior & pre-teen Ceramics Camps (ages 5-13) and Professor Egghead Camps (ages 5-10). Learn more at cclcf.org. Family Bingo Night: Save the date! Family Bingo Night is on Saturday, May 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Volunteers needed! Visit cclcf.volunteerlocal.com to sign up.

Save the date! Family Bingo Night is on Saturday, May 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Volunteers needed! Visit cclcf.volunteerlocal.com to sign up. Summer Registration: Summer registration is open. Summer session runs from June 8 to Aug 1. View currently available classes at cclcf.org/register. New classes will continue to be added as they become available.

Summer registration is open. Summer session runs from June 8 to Aug 1. View currently available classes at cclcf.org/register. New classes will continue to be added as they become available. Studio Arts Summer Registration: Studio Arts (ceramics & glass) summer registration opens on Wednesday, June 3, at 9 a.m. Studio Arts summer session runs June 21 to Aug 15. View currently available classes at cclcf.org/register.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge, (818) 790-4353.

CALTECH PRESENTS SPRING CONCERTS

The Caltech Glee Club and Chamber Singers, directed by Nancy Sulahian, present their spring concerts on May 15 at 8 p.m. and May 16 at 3 p.m.

The Glee Club’s spring concerts will feature the “Lux Aeterna” by Morten Lauridsen, performed with chamber orchestra and music by American composers Aaron Copland, Randall Thompson, Williametta Spencer, Healey Willan, Frank Ticheli, spirituals arranged by Undine Moore and William Dawson.

The Chamber Singers will sing three Italian renaissance madrigals, three modern madrigali by Morten Lauridsen, and the lively Bach motet “Lobet den Herrn.”

Both performances will be in the Ramo Auditorium on the Caltech campus.

Admission is free and no tickets or registration is needed. For more information visit pva.caltech.edu or email hschoe@caltech.edu.

AMERICA 250 – CONCERT IN THE PARK

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) – Bradley-Hanson Chapter 168, presents a free concert featuring the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Concert Band. The concert will be in Memorial Park in La Cañada Flintridge, 1301 Foothill Blvd..

MOWW is a patriotic, non-partisan, non-profit organization composed of veterans, uniformed services, spouses and descendants from all over the U.S.

Park seating on the lawn; bring chairs or blankets — and picnic treats!

FAMILY FRIENDLY DANCE PERFORMANCE AT BURBANK’S BUENA VISTA BRANCH LIBRARY

Benita Bike’s DanceArt, LA’s chamber modern dance company, presents an interactive dance performance at Burbank’s Buena Vista Branch Library on Saturday, May 16 at 3 p.m. The Library is located at 300 N. Buena Vista St. in Burbank. This is a free performance and reservations are not required. This performance is supported in part by Los Angeles County Dept. of Arts and Culture. For information call (818) 470-5734.

Information: www. danceart.org/performances or (818) 470-5734.

CIVILIAN OVERSIGHT COMMISSION CHAIR TO ADDRESS THE DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING

LA County Sheriff Citizen Oversight Commission (COC) Chair Hans Johnson will speak at the next Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club meeting on Sunday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. He will provide first-hand insight into what has changed since Sheriff Robert G. Luna took leadership of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. almost four years ago. Commissioner Johnson was appointed in 2022 and has been the COC chair since last July. He led the Commission’s 2023 landmark report on deputy gangs, calling for greater accountability. Johnson is the president of Progressive Victory, a national consultancy specializing in advocacy strategy and good governance practices in the nonprofit sector. He has over 20 years of experience working with foundations, labor unions and human rights organizations. His writing on civil and human rights has appeared in The Huffington Post, In These Times, The Washington Post, The Sacramento Bee, and the Daily News.

The May 17 meeting will be held in-person at the La Crescenta Public Library community room, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and on Zoom.

For more information, and to request the meeting Zoom link, please email info@ccdemclub.org.

FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST SERVED BY KIWANIS LA CANADA LA CRESCENTA – AM

The community is invited to a French toast breakfast on Saturday, May 23 at Memorial Park from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Kiwanis club members, Key Club students and volunteers will be serving residents and visitors while raising funds to support Kiwanis philanthropic and community service projects.

Organized by the Kiwanis Club La Cañada La Crescenta AM.

The cost is $10 for adults, children (under 12) are$5. Cash/check only. Enjoy French toast, sausage, strawberries, OJ, milk and coffee.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL PRESENTS EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT PODCASTS

Soroptimist International of Glendale presents Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Podcasts, a virtual presentation with Dot Cannon, on Thursday, May 21 from noon to 1 p.m.

The Zoom link is https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89119274257?pwd=f2nBwLGpo550TZkVVEDwBq5Wjmoaaa.1

Meeting ID is 891 1927 4257

The passcode is 675022.

For more information, visit https://soroptimistglendale.org/event-directory/.

VERDUGO HILLS WOMEN’S CHORUS TO PRESENT FREE CONCERT

The Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus will present its spring concert on Saturday, May 23 at 4 p.m. in Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. “A Trip Across America” will feature such beloved songs as “Shenandoah,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “St. Louis Blues” and more. All are welcome!

For more information, contact VHWC President Jody Weems at sparkyweems@aol.com or call (310) 70l-4l85.

The non-profit group, a member of California Women’s Choruses, has been entertaining since PTA days in the 1970s. It is currently directed by Rhonda Dillon. Singers hale from throughout the foothill communities.

LANTERMAN HOUSE HOSTS EVENTS

The Lanterman House Annual Summer Picnic is on May 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.. The community is invited on Memorial Day weekend as part of Fiesta Days in La Cañada Flintridge to the Lanterman House Annual Summer Picnic. It features music, living history craftsman and your choice of period attire.

For more information, visit https://www.lantermanhouse.org/list-of-events.

Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR YWCA GALA

On May 29 at 6 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, the YWCA Glendale and Pasadena Centennial Gala will honor the people who built the facilities and the work that continues today and in the future.

Individual tickets are $200 each and available at https://tinyurl.com/y2ux65yc.

The country club is located at 5500 Godbey Dr. in La Cañada Flintridge.

ROSES IN JUNE: THE MUSIC OF FRANK LANTERMAN

The community is invited to the Lanterman House ballroom for a special fundraiser performance in partnership with La Cañada Congregational Church to support the restoration of its historic Wurlitzer organ, which was supported by the Lanterman family.

“Roses In June: The Music Of Frank Lanterman” will be performed on Sunday, June 7 at 1 p.m. It will be presented by Dr. Matt Thomas, CSU Fullerton and features Mallory Haney Loo, pianist and organist at the Congregational church. Also featured are vocalists Brooke Iva Lohman,

Theresa Patten-Koeckert, Christina Whitten Thomas, Jacob Christopher Walters and Matthew Ian Welch

Visit https://www.lantermanhouse.org/list-of-events to reserve a ticket.

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT

Those who can, do; Those who can do more, volunteer. Author Unknown

Little Landers Historical Society is seeking volunteers to help support its mission, “To preserve and maintain Bolton Hall Museum and the historical record of Rancho Tujunga.”

Positions on the Bolton Hall 2026 board of directors are open. Other opportunities to volunteer include museum docents, committee members for ongoing projects, special event and exhibit coordinators, administrative, archival or library assistants, facilities maintenance and more.

Potential volunteers are asked to reach out with questions. Email LittleLanders@BoltonHall.org, phone (818) 352-3420 or send a letter so P.O. Box 203, Tujunga, CA 91043.

MONTROSE LIBRARY EVENTS

The Montrose Library hosts canasta on Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Back Alley Painters is a vibrant group of adult artists who gather to create, share their work, offer constructive feedback and enjoy each other’s company.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies – whether watercolor, acrylic, ink or pencil (no oil paints). Meetings are every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, calculation and a degree of chance. Players of all levels are welcomed! Players meet every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Montrose Library.

The Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose

(818) 548-2048.

NATURE JOURNALING PROGRAM AND GLENDALE OUTDOORS! (GO!) COMMUNITY PROGRAMS AT DEUKMEJIAN

Nature Journaling Program and Glendale Outdoors! (Go!) Community programs continue at Deukmejian Wilderness Park. To learn more about the Glendale Outdoors! (GO!) Community Program visit https://tinyurl.com/kjv88w6a.

To learn more about the Nature Journaling Program visit https://tinyurl.com/2b5u6p6x.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.