Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. The next speaker on April 14 is Stuart Byles from the Stonebarn Conservancy at Deukmejian Wilderness Park. He’ll be talking about the history of wine making in the area.

The cost to attend, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

SQUARE DANCE FUN-RAISER

A fundraising square dance is being held at McGroarty Arts Center, 7570 McGroarty Terrace in Tujunga on April 15 at 7 p.m. This dance continues the “3rd Saturday Square Dance” that took place in Highland Park prior to COVID. The live old time band is Smoke Holler and the caller is Jeremy Horton.

This dance is open to adults and the caller teaches the dances. No prior square dance knowledge is needed (although it helps to have an inkling of it). Suggested donation of $10 supports the McGroarty Arts Center.

VICTORIAN SEX LIFE

The April 17 presentation of the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley will be an introduction to different facets of the Victorian sex life. The goal for this presentation is to use history to help promote healthier conversations about sex and better understand its relationship to society, culture and media.

Guest speaker Stephanie Delazeri is an animator, illustrator and researcher. Her artistic practice focuses on exploring how history (with an emphasis on the 1800s-1900s) can be used, manipulated and erased in order to fit narratives that support inequality and justify hegemonic ideals. Suggested for audiences 18 and over.

This free presentation is on Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living-La Crescenta, 4845 Dunsmore Ave.

‘THE SUNRISE FROM THE MOON’ AT TACIT

Theater Arts in Caltech (TACIT), directed by Brian Brophy, presents “The Sunrise from the Moon.” There will be four shows: tonight, Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. in Ramo Auditorium in Caltech campus.

In Hannah Manikowski’s play, NASA’s first lunar colony suffers a tragic collapse but one human survives: Annaliese, a 25-year-old woman born on the Moon, with 10 of those years spent alone. Following her discovery, Annaliese is rescued and returned to Earth, where – alongside her own pained search for identity – she is caught in the crosshairs of competing agendas between NASA investigators.

Featuring an eclectic cast of characters and satisfying moments of surprise, this sleek drama is also a love story that probes the complexity of the human condition.

Tickets are available at the Caltech Ticket Office (626) 395-4652 for $25 for general public, $15 for staffs/JPL/seniors, $5 for students.

Social distancing and masks are recommended but not mandatory.

For more information visit pva.Caltech.edu or call (626) 395-3295.

CCLCF HOSTS TREATS AND TRIVIA EVENT

On April 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge for its fourth Treats and Trivia event! Participants will enjoy yummy treats, make new friends, test their knowledge, and win prizes at this free event designed for adults over 50 years of age. Show what you know! For more information or to register, call the Main Office at (818) 790-4353 or email at office@cclcf.org.

ANNUAL JAZZ FESTIVAL

The Caltech Jazz Band, under the direction of Barb Catlin, presents the annual Jazz Festival featuring three groups: The Caltech Jazz Band, the Tim Shaghoian Quartet and the Night Blooming Jazzmen. This outdoor concert will be held on Saturday, April 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Hameetman Patio. The festival is outside with limited seating. Bring a folding chair or blankets and picnic items. Parking is free.

The Caltech Jazz Band, directed by Barb Catlin, will open the festival with an array of big band music including works from Thad Jones, Count Basie, Oliver Nelson, Dr. Les Deutsch, and Elliot Deutsch.

LANTERMAN HOUSE EXPLORES CAREER OF ARCHITECT ARTHUR HALEY

A presentation on Arthur Haley, also known as the Forgotten Architect of Downtown Los Angeles, will be presented by Lanterman House archivist Julie Yamashita on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m.

This free lecture explores the career of architect Arthur L. Haley, the architect of the Lanterman House. Haley’s career was full of projects that were instrumental in the development of downtown Los Angeles during the first years of the 20th century. Apartments, high-rises, business buildings, homes and even an enormous theater were just some of the types of structures Haley designed.

No reservations required; however seating is limited to 50. For more information, please visit www.lantermanhouse.org.

The presentation will be made at the Lanterman House Visitor Center, 4420 Encinas Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, April 20, at 10 .m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The guest speaker will be Leonard Re, president of the Southern California Council of AVSA and a master judge. Re will present the program “Growing African Violets in Southern California.” A discussion will follow with questions and answers.

B.A.VS. will also be celebrating it 37th anniversary at this meeting. There will be raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships made. Guests are always welcome.

For more information, telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website www.burbakafricanviolets.weebly.com.

ASCENCIA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GALA

Sponsorships and tickets are now available for the April 22 Ascencia gala We Rise Together. Held at the City Club LA from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event will raise funds for the Ascencia programs.

For more information, visit https://one.bidpal.net/ascenciagala2023/welcome.

TASTE OF THE GRAPE NORTHWEST FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser supporting Los Altos Auxiliary of Sycamores is having its 12th annual wine tasting event – Taste of the Grape Northwest – on Sunday, April 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thursday Club outdoor patio, 4400 Woodleigh Lane in La Cañada.

Tickets include the tasting of food catered by Porta Via and samples of seven curated wines from the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets are $100 each; sponsorships are available. There will also be a wine pull, fund-a-need opportunities and a select in-person silent auction.

The Los Altos Auxiliary works with Sycamores to provide care, compassion and hope at the El Nido campus for youth who are from extremely vulnerable situations.

Visit https://wdgnsdswfm.formstack.com/forms/wine_tasting for tickets and donations payments by credit card; visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8ms9uj for sponsorship information and payments by credit card; visit tinyurl.com/5cafcwb7 for tickets, donations or sponsorship payments by check.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCE ART

Benita Bike’s DanceArt, LA’s chamber modern dance company, performs at the La Crescenta Library on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. The La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

This is a free performance and reservations are not required. This performance is supported in part by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Dept. of Arts and Culture. Call (818) 470-5734 for further information.

On April 29, Benita Bike’s DanceArt will not only perform several beautifully performed dances, but the community will also be invited to ask questions and make comments about the work seen.

The La Crescenta Library show will feature “Schoenfield Dances,” “Plugged,” and a surprise dance offering. “Schoenfield Dances” melds early 20th century popular dance styles with a classical movement sensibility. “Plugged” explores our relationships to machines and how they affect our sensitivity to nature, quiet, and the earth. Rounding out the program is just a taste of our new dance work.

5K WALK N RUN FOR HOPE

On April 30 Our House Grief Support Center hosts its annual 5K Walk ‘N’ Run For Hope at Woodley Park (adjacent to Lake Balboa at 6076 Woodley Ave. in Encino) from 7 a.m. to noon. The only event of its kind nationally, the day celebrates and honors the memories of loved ones who have died, bringing together people in support of each other in memory of those they have lost. The family-friendly event also features entertainment, food and beverage booths and a Kid Zone. To register, start a team, donate, sponsor or volunteer: www.ourhouse-grief.org/runforhope.

TUESDAY MUSICALE OF PASADENA

Tuesday Musicale of Pasadena presents a free concert on Tuesday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the Altadena Baptist Church, 791 E. Calaveras St. in Altadena.

The program includes a violin sonata by Cesar Frank performed by Marisa Sakaguchi on violin and Agatha Hou on piano.

Songs sung by Ingrid Helge with Geraldine Keeling on piano. Clarinet sonata by Brahms will be performed by Albert Rice, clarinetist and Agatha Hou on piano.

Trio performance of work by Joaquin Turina by Liz Arbus on violin, Nancy Friedman on cello and Tomoko Takasugi on piano.

Call (626) 797-1994 for more information.

HOME & GARDEN TOUR

On May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Altadena Guild of Huntington Memorial Hospital presents the 70th Home & Garden Tour benefiting the Huntington Health and the Huntington Medical Research Institutes. Showcased are four historic homes and gardens, café, marketplace, community booths and live entertainment.

Tickets available are at www.altadenaguild.org.

CCLCF’s ANNUAL SPRING CERAMIC SALE

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting its Annual Spring Ceramic Sale on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. This one-day sale presents artists within its program and from the community. It’s the largest annual ceramic sale in the region, showcasing hundreds of handmade works of art. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ceramics Program at CCLCF, which recently celebrated 50 years in La Cañada.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

EXPRESSIVE DANCE CLASS FOR ADULTS

Expressive Dance Classes for adults, taught by professional ballet dancer Mindy Krasner (www.MindyKrasner.com), will be taught at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon from May 15- June 19.

The cost is $20 for a single class or $115 for six weeks. For more information and to register contact info@MindyKrasner.com or call (702) 493-6443.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.