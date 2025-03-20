Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On March 21 a presentation will be given by representatives of Legacy One.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

FREE PASADENA VOCAL COMPETITION OPEN TO PUBLIC

The Pasadena Vocal Competition will award over $30,000 in prize money to eight finalists picked from a national pool of candidates. This free event on Saturday, March 22 at 7 p.m. is open to the public with each finalist singing two operatic arias and one musical theater selection. Also featured will be the winner of the Best Aria from a Composer of the African Diaspora.

The event will be held in the Ramo Auditorium, California Institute of Technology, 1200 E. California Blvd. in Pasadena. Pasadenavocalcompetition.org

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

STATE OF THE HOSPITAL

All are invited to hear the USC Verdugo Hills Hospital CEO and senior leadership team discuss their strategies and patient-centered initiatives in the evolving healthcare landscape.

The presentation will be on Thursday, April 3 at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital council rooms C&D from 10:15 to noon. RSVP by March 27 by calling (818) 952-2228 or emailing Marie Filipian at marie.filipian@med.usc.edu.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital council rooms C & D are located at 1812 Verdugo Blvd. in Glendale 91208.

FOOTHILL CONNECTIONS TO OLD LOS ANGELES

Long before there was a Foothill Boulevard or Honolulu Avenue, when miners and homesteaders called our local hills their homes, important links to the dusty little Los Angeles pueblo were forged. From judges to winemakers and from nuns to no-gooders, people found their way to the area and discovered its charms.

All are invited to the Bolton Hall Museum’s 2nd Saturday program on April 12 at 1 p.m. to hear the stories of these hardy folks and their connections to the local hills.

The presenter for this program is Crescenta Valley’s history hunter Craig Durst. He will help us understand the connections established by these early pioneers.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society by calling (818) 352-3420 or visiting https://www.boltonhall.org or emailing llhs@boltonhall.org.

CCLCF EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts a variety of events for the community. Among them are:

The Romeo (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Club is on the third Wednesday of each month. The Club meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CCLCF.

Bingo & Brunch is on Fridays through March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Center. $5 registration fee. This event is geared for those 50 years and older.

Sponsorships are now available for the enter’s cornhole tournament. To be a sponsor email executive director Betsy Ferguson at betsy@cclcf.org. Deadline to sponsor is April 24. Sign up now to take part in the cornhole tournament sponsored by CCLCF.

Family bingo night and ice cream sundae bar, part of the LCF Chamber Fiesta Days celebration, is on Saturday, May 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for kids. Visit cclcc.org/events for more information.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; you will be taught! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING MONTH

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting today, Thursday, March 20 at 10 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The learning lab will be club participation on “Tips, Techniques and Tools” used when working with African violets. The program will be presented by guest speaker Carol Beule, past president, and judge of the Southern California Orchid Society. Beule will present “Growing

Orchids and Other Things.”

There are raffle and silent auction tables, refreshments are served, and friends are made.

Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings. For more information, telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website:

www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

‘DAPHNE’ COMING TO LA CAÑADA

The Independent Opera Company (IOC) continues its 2024-25 season with “Daphne,” a rarely- performed opera by German composer Richard Strauss. The opera will be fully staged with professional costumes, piano accompaniment, and performed by some of Los Angeles’ finest singers. Theresa Patten-Koeckert is a stage director and Galina Barskaya is artistic/music director.

The opera will be performed in German with English supertitles at the historic La Cañada Congregational Church, 1200 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge on March 21 and March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Buy tickets online at https://www.independentoperacompany.org/ or https://independentopera.eventcube.io/or at the door. Advanced tickets are $30 general admission, $25 for children, students with ID and seniors (60 and up). Prices at the door will be $35 general admission, $30 for children, students with ID and seniors (60 and up).

LA CAÑADA THURSDAY CLUB HOSTS INFORMATIONAL MEETING ON MODERN DEBUTANTE PROGRAM

Mothers (or fathers) of current high school sophomore girls are invited to attend an informational meeting on Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. about the Thursday Club’s Modern Debutante Program. The meeting will take place at the Thursday Club at 4440 Woodleigh Lane. Club leaders will explain the requirements for Club membership and Program participation.

For more information, contact Alison McQuay at alisonmcquay@gmail.com.

OAKMONT LEAGUE HOSTING BENEFIT

On Saturday, March 29 The Oakmont League of Glendale will hold a benefit to raise funds in support of its scholarship program and to support its giving to the YWCA domestic violence program.

“A Swanky Speakeasy” will be held at the Oakmont County Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. The evening will feature a bourbon tasting, signature 1920s cocktails, bingo with prizes, a live auction and a Raise The Paddle for the YWCA, as well as a sumptuous dinner. Dressing in 1920s attire will add a touch of fun and flair to the evening.

There will be a short presentation by the YWCA’s new director about how local help is making an impact for women and their families in the domestic violence program.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 18; visit oakmontleague.com to purchase.

Sponsorships available. Contact contact@oakmontleague.com for more information on how to become a sponsor.

For more information on The Oakmont League or this event contact The Oakmont League at contact@oakmontleague.com.

FRITZ COLEMAN’S SHOW EXTENDS AT THE EL PORTAL

“Unassisted Residency,” the live comedy performance by TV personality Fritz Coleman that features special guests, has been extended at the El Portal Theatre in the Monroe Forum, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Shows are on Sundays at 3 p.m. on March 30 and April 27, 2025. Further 2025 dates to be announced.

Admission is $40 for general admission; $50 for cocktail table seating.

Online ticketing is available at https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html.

CARDELLIA ON CONCERT ROSTER

Pianist and composer Anthony Cardella will be bringing an afternoon of solo piano music to La Crescenta Presbyterian Church on March 30 at 2:30 p.m. as part of the ongoing Sundays of Sound spring concert series.

Cardella serves on the faculty at Occidental College and the Colburn Conservatory while maintaining a concert schedule, frequently collaborating with visual artists and other instrumentalists; he is also in the final stages of completing a full-scholarship Doctor of Musical Arts in piano performance at the USC Thornton School of Music.

This event showcases timeless classical works, including Liszt’s dramatic “Storm” and Chopin’s famous “Ballade No. 1,” paired with lesser-known compositions of the last century.

Admission is by donation, supporting the series’ mission to present exceptional music in an informal yet engaging setting. Visit www.rhapsodia.org for more information and seating reservations.

La Crescenta Presbyterian Church is located at 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta.

RENAISSANCE PLEASURE FAIRE RETURNS TO SOCAL

The world’s original Renaissance Pleasure Faire returns to Southern California at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale, Saturdays and Sundays, April 5 through May 18. Tickets are $44 for adults and $22 for children aged 5-12. Children aged 4 and under are always admitted at no charge.

For more information about themed events, entertainment, food and more, visit RenFair.com/SoCal.

BLOSSOM INTO SPRING

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club – Evening Section is having an azalea fundraiser. For $25, which includes delivery to specific zip codes, a beautiful one gallon azalea plant will be delivered to special recipients. Color of plants will vary; hurry and order asap as this offer is limited to the first 50 orders.

Deliveries will take place on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5 (alternate arrangements can be made for pickup from the LCWC clubhouse; call [818] 957-9806 or email info@lacrescentawomansclub.org to make alternate arrangements).

Payment and order must be made by April 2.

GIRL SCOUTS HOSTING TASTING BEE

The Crescenta Valley/Glendale Service Units of the Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles are hosting its 39th annual International Tasting Bee on World Thinking Day, April 6, at the Montrose Program Center, 2732 Montrose Ave. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Girls will dress in costume, decorate their booths and serve “tastes” of foods representative of their country. Everyone is invited to attend Bee

Admission is $10 for non-Scouts which includes 30 “tastes.”

For more information, contact Susie and Suzanomaly@gmail.com.

FRIENDS OF ROCKHAVEN PRESENTS ‘ART ON THE ROCKS’

The Friends of Rockhaven presents “Art on the Rocks,” a women’s arts and crafts fair, on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd.

ANGEL GALA PRESENTED BY CANCER SUPPORT COMMUNITY

Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley (Cancer Support Community) announced its 35th annual Angel Gala on Saturday, April 26 at The Langham Hotel Pasadena. This year’s gala theme “Rise Together” is a celebration of unity and collective strength.

According to Patricia Ostiller, chief executive officer, Cancer Support Community, the organization will donate up to $100,000 of the funds raised at the gala to Pasadena Community Foundation’s (PCF) Eaton Fire Relief & Recovery Fund (Eaton Fire Fund).

Proceeds from the Angel Gala will directly support Cancer Support Community’s free programs, which include support groups, educational workshops, healthy lifestyle classes and one-on-one counseling designed to improve the quality of life for families affected by cancer. The evening will also include a gourmet dinner, live entertainment, and a program featuring inspiring stories from cancer survivors and leaders in the community. Guests can participate in live and silent auctions with exclusive items and experiences available. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://cancersupport.link/AG2025 or contact Cancer Support Community at events@cancersupportsgv.org or (626) 796-1083.

VERDUGO MOUNTAINS 10K TRAIL RUN & HIKE

The Verdugo Mountains 10K Trail Run & Hike takes place at Brand Park on May 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Registration is open through March 31 at a discounted rate of $40; after March 31 registration is $46 per person.

For more information and to register, visit RunTheVerdugos.com.

Brand Park is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA HISTORIC HOME TOUR

The long-awaited S-T Historic Home tour, conducted by Little Landers Historical Society, is on May 10 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Some amazing historical sites will be open for guests included a fort, a castle, a sanctuary, a pioneer rock home and the S-T very own pioneer cemetery will be open to visitors.

Volunteers are needed to help us with preparations and volunteer docents and support team members will greet and assist visitors at each location on tour day. Training will be provided and each volunteer will receive a pair of tickets for the tour. Tour day volunteers will be assigned a morning or afternoon shift and will be able to take the tour when “off duty.”

Or perhaps folks would like to be a ticketed tour visitor.

To get in on the fun by volunteering or attending the tour as a visitor, please email LLHS@BoltonHall.org, leave a message at (818) 352-3420, or get more information and purchase tickets at https://www.boltonhall.org/.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.