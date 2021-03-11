Calendar This

VIRTUAL WINE TASTING WITH KIWANIS CLUB OF LA CANADA

The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada is holding “A Virtual Wine Tasting Event” tonight, Thursday, March 11 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person or two tickets for $100, and will boast six delicious wine selections by ONEHOPE wines, including delectable cheese and charcuterie especially curated by La Cañada Cheese Shop. The event is the Club’s major fundraiser geared to help the Kiwanis mission of helping local kids and the community.

Ticketholders will be able to pick up their wine and cheese selections at DISH Restaurant, which has generously offered their convenient drive-thru located at 734 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The wine and cheese will be placed in either the back seat or trunk of the vehicle; mask and glove guidelines will be followed.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to lacanadakiwanis.org and click on the Virtual Wine Tasting tab. Those who have any questions can email lacanadakiwanis@gmail.com.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next Zoom club meeting on Thursday morning, March 18 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Mike Wronkowski from Green Thumb Nursery.

Wronkowski will present the program “Growing Roses in Your Garden.” He will share his knowledge and techniques of growing all types of roses. This will include the culture, planting and pest control. Questions and answers will follow.

Guests are always welcome to participate in Zoom club meetings of the Burbank African Violet Society.

For more information reference the website www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com or telephone

(661) 940-3990.

AAUW GLENDALE BRANCH MEETING

The next AAUW Glendale branch meeting will be held as a Zoom conference on Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. The program will be “Pandemic Journey: Navigating Grief and Grace” with speaker Dr. Connie Corley, MSW, MA, Ph.D.

Marking a year of pandemic life, Dr. Corley will share pearls of wisdom using metaphors of epic journeys and her own research on resilience. She will also offer strategies for reflection and action.

Dr. Corley specialized in the fields of gerontology/geriatrics at the

University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She leads the doctoral concentration in creative longevity and wisdom in the School of Leadership Studies at Fielding Graduate University. She is professor emeritus at California State University, Los Angeles and a fellow of the Gerontological Society of America and the Academy of Gerontology in Higher Education.

Her podcast Love Goes Viral (www.lovegoesviral.org) offers support during the pandemic. She was also co-host/producer of Experience Talks on KPFK-FM.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

To receive the Zoom link for the March 13 meeting, contact Marilyn “Susie” Robinson at Marilyn_Robinson@hotmail.com by Wednesday, March 10. Provide your name and email address.

PFAR HOSTING TOWN HALL

The Pasadena-Foothills Association of REALTORS® will be hosting a virtual town hall with Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang on Tuesday, March 16 at 1 p.m. Discussion is free to PFAR and partnering association members.

Non-members can email events@pfar.org for information on how to register.

GLENDALE MOOSE LODGE HOSTING FOOD DRIVE

The Glendale Moose Lodge #641 is conducting its first annual drive-by food drive on Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be supporting two local organizations that have been involved for years in serving local families in need. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the need has multiplied. Please help the Moose Lodge by either dropping off goods or sending a donation to the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall located at 4011 La Crescenta Ave., in La Crescenta.

Benefitting from the food drive is the Bailey Center, a free community outreach program of the Tujunga United Methodist Church, 9901 Tujunga Canyon. It has been providing services to the local community since 1981. Bailey’s Food Cupboard provides two-three days of emergency food services for homeless and low-income families/individuals. The Clothes Closet offers donated clothing for adults and children. Medical equipment and blankets are available by request. All services are free of charge and are for people in La Crescenta, Lake View Terrace, Montrose, Sunland and Tujunga, including those who are undocumented or homeless. For further information, please call (818) 353-1481.

The other recipient is Sue’s Garden, a ministry of Community Life Church located at 4441 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. It is a local food pantry and distribution center that provides food, once a month, for families that are going through hard times.

It has been in operation since 2008. For more information, contact s uesgardenfbclc@gmail.com .

BRAS FOR A CAUSE SPONSORSHIP OPPS

Soroptimist International of Glendale’s (SIG) 18th Annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser “Wonderful WOMEN” will be held on May 1. Proceeds raised from this year’s fundraising will help support local non-profit organizations with financial grants for programs directed towards providing women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment as well as to its own Soroptimist programs. Also, women are supported through the path to better health, especially those fighting cancer.

Sponsors for this special event are being sought. Go to www.cvweekly.com/JustForFun to see the sponsorship opportunities. Those with questions can contact Laurie at (323) 707-7357 or email lola3058@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.