Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale next meets on Feb. 3. All are invited as the self proclaimed “greatest Kiwanis president in the world” Ron Baker gives the Club a craft talk – a presentation on his experiences and career.

Meetings are held on Friday at noon. The cost to attend, which includes lunch and program, is $20.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

BSA HOLDING RECOGNITION DINNER

The Verdugo Hills Council of Boy Scouts of America is holding its recognition dinner tonight, Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Homenetmen Glendale Ararat Chapter Hall, 3347 N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles at 6 pm. Many volunteers, community partners and organizations will be recognized. Among them is Steve Pierce who is receiving the North Star Award. It is the high-level award presented by councils on the behalf of the National Court of Honor for non-registered volunteers who have made a significant contribution to Scouting. Also being recognized is Carl Povilaitis. He will be presented with the William H. Spurgeon III Award, the highest recognition for individuals and organizations contributing significant leadership to the Exploring Program.

To learn more, including purchasing a ticket ($65 per person), visit

www. vhcbsa.org/recognitionevent23.

SUMMER OPPORTUNITIES FAIR

On Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Westridge School, 324 Madeline Drive in Pasadena, is having a Summer Opportunities Fair, one of the largest camp fairs in the nation. It features more than 100 local, national and international summer camps and programs for kids ages 5-18. Parents can speak with camp directors and staff from a diverse range of day and overnight programs including college summer programs, art and theatre, music and dance, sports, academic enrichment and programs for children with special needs. In addition to camp booths, the fair features games, food, music and more.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. www.westridge.org/SOF

SUZUKI MUSIC PROGRAM OF LOS ANGELES (SMPLA)

The Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) ­– which will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary – serves the children and families in the extended San Fernando Valley area. The staff works with all children of all ages and abilities who are studying violin and/or guitar. There is an “open door” policy where any child may join the program and activities, if their musical studies include Suzuki music books.

Early experience with music helps a child progress in many vital ways. It influences brain development, motor coordination and speech, and also increases a child’s level of discipline and self-esteem. Group lessons are on two Monday evenings a month in Tarzana with solo recitals and public performances taking place throughout the year. The next group lesson is Monday, Feb. 6.

Please email SMPLAemail@SuzukiMusicofLA.org for more information.

FREE SEMINAR ON THE DANGERS OF TODAY’S DRUGS

Many people would not recognize the forms today’s drugs take. For example, today’s marijuana is much stronger and is easily accessible. Fentanyl is added to many drugs and is the No. 1 cause of death in LA Country for ages 18 to 45; deaths from fentanyl more than tripled from 2019 to 2021.

Parents are invited to the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills to learn what they need to know to keep kids off drugs. Cathy Morfopoulos of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World will be speaking on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. to present information that parents need to hear.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

The Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills is located at 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (entrance and free parking at the back of the building). Call (818) 957-1500 or email foothills@scientology.net to reserve a seat.

PEO GLENDALE RECIPROCITY FOUNDER’S DAY

PEO Glendale Reciprocity will hold its Founders’ Day on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St., Glendale. Guests are welcome. To make a reservation, email Anne Kroll at mme_lechat@yahoo.com. Reservation deadline is Feb. 2. Cost is $35.

“Golden Girls,” women who have been members for over 50 years, will be honored. A special speaker and entertainment will highlight the program after a buffet luncheon.

PEO is a Philanthropic Educational Organization whose mission is supporting women’s educational goals by providing scholarships, grants and awards. There are 12 chapters in the Glendale area. Three Burbank chapters will also be attending.

For more information about membership and activities, visit https://www.peocalifornia.org.

LCWC HOSTING BINGO

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is hosting a bingo game on Saturday night, Feb. 11. Proceeds benefit Verdugo Hills Post 288, American Legion. Tickets are $20 per person and include bingo cards, dauber and the chance at prize money! Each game pays at least $100. Seating is limited to 150 people.

Check in is 5 p.m. Food available for purchase.

To purchase tickets, contact Sandra at (661) 436-8745 or stop by the CV Chamber of Commerce office, 3131 Foothill Blvd. ‘D’ in La Crescenta between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (call first – [818] 248-4957)/

LCWC is located at 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

WARPATH TO CAHUENGA

On Feb. 11 at 1 p.m., Bolton Hall Museum, Home of Little Landers Historical Society, presents “Warpath To Cahuenga.” This program tells the story of Native American participation in the conquest of California during the Mexican-American War of 1846-1848. The California Battalion commanded by John C. Fremont was one of the most ethnically diverse military formations in American history and included about 60 Native Americans from different tribes. The California Battalion accepted the surrender of the last Mexican troops at Campo de Cahuenga in January 1847.

The speaker for this program is Al Knight. Knight has over 40 years of experience in archeological, anthropological and historic fieldwork research and writing and is the author of numerous published and unpublished reports. He has participated in over 250 projects in Southern California, including work leading to the creation of local Stonehurst community HPOZ.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga. Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

MONA ANNOUNCES DISPLAY

The Museum of Neon Art display of “Leticia Maldonado: The Storytellers” continues through Feb. 11. This is the first solo museum exhibition for the artist. Maldonado challenges the conventions of sculpture as well as the constraints of the medium of neon through her multimedia works. In this exhibition, life-size sculptural forms made out of neon, Plexiglass, found objects and vintage technology speak to narratives that bind memory, intimacy and history.

The museum is located at 216 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale. It is closed Monday and Tuesday; open Wednesday – Saturday from 10:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY SIERRA CLUB PROGRAM

The California Senate recently mandated that residents recycle and redirect organic waste such as food scraps back into compost in an effort to reduce climate pollutants such as methane. Monica Campagna of the Glendale Environmental Coalition will talk about how she as a Glendale resident is dealing with this challenge. A committed environmentalist, she will also speak about other campaigns that she and the Coalition have been involved with such as clean energy, reducing plastics as well as greening and cooling the schools and playgrounds.

Social time is 7 p.m. followed by the program at 7:30 p.m. Meet in person or via Zoom in the meeting room of the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Park in the lot behind the library or on the street. Enter through the rear.

Signup Instructions: No signup needed for in-person or use the link below to register. https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002NZZlAAO.

BINGO NIGHT PLANNED

On Saturday, Feb. 25 the Community Scholarship Foundation of La

Cañada Flintridge (CSF) will host a community bingo night. The benefits will support the needs-based scholarships given annually to seniors attending high schools in La Cañada Flintridge and Crescenta Valley High School. In the past 59 years the organization has awarded over $1 million in scholarships.

Doors open and food available at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 6 p.m. at Community Center of La Cañada, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. The cost is $50 per person and includes 10 bingo games and three Shamrock games; cash prizes ranging from $100 – $300 per game;

hamburgers, all the fixins’, chips, beverages and dessert. Bring cash for extras (one dollar bills preferred) including 50/50 opportunities.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.csflacanada.org/donate.

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL – BINGO

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale Foundation is hosting a bingo night on Saturday, March 4 at the Elks Club in Glendale. Doors open at 6 p.m.; first game is 6:30 p.m. No outside food allowed. Individual tickets are $40, which includes one bingo book and one meal ticket – however, sponsorships are available!

Proceeds benefit programs serving the children, youth, homeless, veterans and other non-profits in the local community.

For more information, including how to sponsor the event or how to buy tickets, visit www.glendalekiwanis.info or email glendalekiwanis@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.