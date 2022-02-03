Calendar This

BACKYARD FRUIT TREES TOPIC OF GARDEN CLUB

The Burbank-Valley Garden Club will hold its next meeting today, Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Little White Church at 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

Mike Wronkowski will present “How To Create A Backyard Fruit Tree Orchard.” Wronkowski has been a certified nursery professional in Southern California for many years. He is the manager at the Santa Clarita Green Thumb Garden Center; chairman of the California Certified Nursery Professionals Committee; and chairman of the California Plant Alliance Education Committee.

Wronkowski will discuss the best varieties to grow in the local area and the conditions needed to grow them successfully, including their sun, water and nutrition requirements, management of pests and how and when to prune them for best results.

All are invited to hear Wronkowski while making a few new friends.

Masks are required and, in the event that indoor gatherings are prohibited, the meeting will take place on Zoom. Those who have any questions can contact Anne White at (818) 434-3616 or via email at annewhite1@aol.com.

‘THE SIX PIANOS OF MIRADERO’

The community is invited to the Associates of Brand Library & Art Center, The Glendale Historical Society and Antaeus Theatre Company for a listening party and webinar featuring a new radio play based on Glendale’s 91201 Zip Code.

The new play focuses on shocking events in the lives of the former inhabitants of El Miradero – the Brand family.

Following the performance, hear about the creation of the play and the history surrounding the central drama, with playwright Alex Goldberg, director Lisa Sanaye Dring, actor Kitty Swink, and Glendale historian Arlene Vidor.

RSVP for this complimentary event, which will be conducted over Zoom on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., at https://tinyurl.com/29p3jamm.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC AT LA CRESCENTA LIBRARY

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be at La Crescenta Library on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. LA County Health Dept. will be giving vaccines and booster to those eligible. Pfizer vaccine and boosters will be available for adults. Pfizer vaccine will be available for children 5-11 and vaccines and boosters for teens 12-18. To pre-register, visit myturn.ca.gov after Feb. 6.

The Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd.; enter the clinic from the La Crescenta Avenue parking lot.

JAZZ NIGHT UNDER THE STARS

On Friday, Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. the award-winning CVHS jazz band presents Jazz Night Under the Stars. This is a spectacular night of music and dancing in the quad at Crescenta Valley High School. Tickets are available now! Tickets are $15 and includes admission, a wristband for the dessert table and a free dance lesson. This event supports all music and entertaining groups in CV’s Instrumental Music Program. Dressy casual; period attire encouraged!

For questions or to purchase a ticket, email 3rdvp@falconmusic.org. Tickets are also available through any CV music or color guard student.

AAUW WELCOMES DR. SHARON LANGENBECK

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. To receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting, send an email to Laura Guillory lguillory1430@gmail.com with your name and email address by Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Sharon Langenbeck, Ph.D. will share the goals and actions around the world of Zonta International, a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Learn more about Dr. Langenbeck on YOUtube: https://youtu.be/jFoT5cuteio.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities and meetings, visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

LOS ANGELES CENTRAL LIBRARY TOPIC OF PROGRAM

Little Landers Historical Society invites the community to visit Bolton Hall Museum on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. for its 2nd Saturday Program, the story of the Los Angeles Central Library. The fascinating history, art, architecture and collections of the library will be discussed by Dave McMenamin, a Los Angeles Library docent who leads tours of the Library. This presentation includes video of the aftermath of the devastating 1986 Library fire and a visit to some parts of the library that are not included on the official tours.

This event is free (donations welcomed) and open to the public and everyone is invited.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

LIONS CLUB HOLDING SPEAKERS CLUB CONTEST

The Lions Club is holding its annual speakers club contest on Saturday, Feb. 19. The contest is open to all students in the Crescenta Valley area who are in grades nine-12. The winner of the local club contest will move on to the Lions Club International Zone Contest held in early March. The theme is “How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?”

The purpose of the contest is to provide an opportunity for competitive public speaking among students on a subject of vital interest to the contestants and to the American people as a whole; stimulate self-expression and independent thinking; present to the public through the student speakers contest the problems surrounding the maintenance of this commonwealth as a free nation; and consider the means at our disposal of meeting the present and future world problems.

Those interested in participating or would like more information can contact Lions Club at lions91214@gmail.com.

SCIENCE OF DANCE WEEKEND

As part of Discovery Cube Los Angeles’ Feb. 26-27 “Science of Dance Weekend,” Benita Bike’s DanceArt will present a dance discovery program on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at Discovery Cube LA, 11800 Foothill Blvd., Los Angeles, 91342. Those who pre-register by emailing benita@danceart.org will receive a free ticket. Attendance of this event is also included with general admission at Discovery Cube. This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Dept. and Discovery Cube Los Angeles.

HIKING SAFELY, HIKING SMARTLY: TIPS FROM EXPERT HIKERS

On March 1 at 7 p.m. join David Eisenberg, program chair for the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club, and Pat Kramer, program chair for the Crescenta Valley Group of the Sierra Club, for an informative question and answer session with members of Montrose Search and Rescue team and trainers from the Sierra Club’s Wilderness Training Course as they shed light on the problems they most often see on the trail that lead to injuries, accidents and the need for rescues. Learn how to avoid these issues by being better prepared.

Advance RSVP is required. Space is limited. Please use the RSVP link to register. https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000002GVgsAAG

ARBOR DAY OBSERVANCES PLANNED

Glendale Beautiful, in cooperation with Glendale’s Community Services and Parks Dept., will hold Arbor Day observances on March 1 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Casa Adobe de San Rafael, 1330 Dorothy Drive in Glendale. All are invited to the community-wide effort by contributing to the purchase of a tree!

After the last few years of intense drought and tree loss, community contributions are more important than ever. To cope with these challenges and changes, a 24-inch box size trees (“specimen trees”) are available for $150. The option of supporting trees throughout the city is available for a suggested donation of $75. Contributions will be used to help reforest and care for all the trees in local parks and public areas. The donation deadline is Feb. 22. Go to www.GlendaleBeautiful.org/Arbor-Day.html to process a donation online (includes processing fee) or to download the donation form and mail in with a check.

For questions contact Chris Chorebanian at GlendaleBeautiful@gmail.com or call (747) 228-2688.

JBHS PLANS REUNION

Calling all graduates from John Burroughs High School class of 1962!

The 60th year class reunion celebration will be held at the Burbank Elks Lodge at 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank on Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come and renew old friendships, share memories and catch up on what’s new. The Reunion Committee has planned an evening of fine dining, music enjoyed “back in the day” in addition to video and photo opportunities to capture the moments of this grand event. We want everyone to attend so if you know of classmates who haven’t heard of this event, please let them know. The reunion committee strives to contact as many grads as possible.

JBHS Class of 1962 only: Have a fav song from our era? Submit the song title and song artist(s) as a reunion celebration playlist is being created. Send your selection to cchavoor@gmail.com and thank you in advance. This is going to be so much fun so don’t miss out!!

For more information, please contact Chuck Chavoor at cchavoor@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.