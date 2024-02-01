Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, Feb 1, Club President Irma Villegas will give a craft talk to the Club.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

OPPORTUNITIES TO MEET THE CANDIDATES

The Montrose/Verdugo City/Sparr Heights Neighborhood Association invites Glendale voters to attend the candidate forums held by the neighborhood associations.

Tonight, Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m., the Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association is hosting a forum at the Brand Library auditorium in Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., the Chevy Chase Estates Association and Glenoaks Canyon Homeowners Association is hosting a candidate forum at the Chevy Chase Country Club, 3067 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale.

On Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m., the Rossmoyne Mountain Homeowners Association is hosting a candidate forum at the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale.

All residents are encouraged to learn about the candidates and vote.

TERANGA RANCH AT UUVERDUGO: NATIVE WILDLIFE SEMINAR

Teranga Ranch will be presenting a series of educational adventures with bobcats, bears, butterflies, brittle brush, mountain lions, small mammals, birds, reptiles, backyard pet safety and more at UUVerdugo, 4451 Dunsmore Ave. in Glendale.

These weekly presentations continue on Wednesday evenings through March 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The cost is $30/class. Participants can attend just one class (stand alone) or as many as they’d like. Scholarships are available. These presentations are for those 10 years and above; students under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information, email arpeggiata@yahoo.com.

SIERRA CLUB PRESENTS ‘WALK WITH THE ANIMALS’

The Crescenta Valley Group of the Sierra Club presents “Walk With The Animals,” an in-person program by local tracking expert Jim Lowery held at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6. This presentation will be an intimate conversation about techniques for tracking animals and what might happen at the “point of contact” with the trail where tracks express behavior, biology, mood and personality. Ultimately, the tracker will be challenged to engage a different mind-set to “walk with the animal.”

Lowery is a leading tracking instructor and author in the U.S., having taught tracking skills to thousands of students through his school, Earth Skills, since 1987. He has trained field biologists, naturalists and rangers and has led many specialized workshops in tracking technique as well as on tracking specific mammals including black bear, mountain lion, bighorn sheep, badger, antelope and kit fox. Lowery has been an expert consultant for mammal research studies at Edwards Air Force Base and annually trains State of California field staff on the Central Coast in snowy plover nest predator track interpretation. He is the author of “The Tracker’s Field Guide” (Globe Pequot 2006, 2013 and 2022) and “Walk with the Animal” (2013) and “How To Walk with the Animal” (2019) as well as many monographs and newsletters about tracking methodology and mammal biology. He has also taught wilderness survival skills, native plant uses and traditional skills and with his wife Mary has led vision quests for 27 years.

JAZZ NIGHT AT THE CAFÉ

Tickets are now available to purchase for the Feb. 9 Jazz Night at the Café featuring the CV jazz band. The dance is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Crescenta Valley High School café at the corner of Glenwood and Prospect avenues. Tickets are $15, which includes admission and dessert. A dance lesson is provided at 7:30 p.m. Advance purchase available from any CV instrumental music student or via Venmo @CVIM-Foundation. Tickets may also be available at the door.

EVENING OF SLAVE SONGS AND SPIRITUALS

In celebration of Black History Month, bass-baritone Michal Dawson Connor will be performing his own arrangements of spirituals at Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 311 N. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. These sorrow songs, or slave songs, are a living testament to the grit and determination of the African people – laboring under the yoke of bondage in America. In these musical footprints they passed down, the slaves sang into existence a new heaven and earth … with their ecstatic, rapturous and mournful prayers for freedom. “Nobody Knows The Trouble I’ve Seen,” “Steal Away To Jesus,” “Deep River” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” are a few of the timeless melodies being performed by Connor.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students and kids 16 and under; children 10 and under are free.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

FOUNDERS’ DAY CELEBRATED BY P.E.O.

The P.E.O. Glendale Reciprocity Bureau will hold its Founders’ Day on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale. Members from the 11 chapters in Glendale and three Burbank chapters will be attending. Guests are welcome. To make a reservation, email Pat Steen at patsteen@pacbell.net. Reservation deadline is Feb. 2. Cost is $45. “Golden Girls,” women who have been members for over 50 years, will be honored.

The mission of P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, is supporting women’s educational goals by offering scholarships, grants, awards and loans. For more information about membership and activities, visit https://www.peocalifornia.org.

FOOTHILLS DANCEMAKERS

Foothills Dancemakers, founded in 2019 as a consortium of modern dance companies in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, is having its third concert in February. Benita Bike’s DanceArt, Pennington Dance Group, Nancy Evans Dance Theatre and Lineage Dance will present a joint concert on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena. For tickets visit www.lineagepac.org.

The goal of the Foothills Dancemakers is to work together to support and bring visibility to concert modern dance in the foothills of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. The directors of the four companies represent 150 years of combined experience producing dance work for the stage. Through this collaboration, the Foothills Dancemakers promotes a variety of invigorating dance activities serving its community and encourage joint projects by area dancemakers.

Tickets are $25 (general admission) and $20 for students and seniors with valid ID. Lineage Performing Arts Center is located at 920 E. Mountain St. in Pasadena. Parking is available on site. For tickets visit www.lineagepac.org and click on “Foothills Dancemakers.”

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR THE 2023 LA CAÑADAN OF THE YEAR

Nominations for the La Cañadan of the Year opened on Jan. 15. The general public is invited to submit the name of an individual, or a couple, who has provided exemplary service to the La Cañada Flintridge and foothill neighborhoods.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, Feb. 12. A noon-time luncheon celebration will be held to announce the name of the recipient and a date to celebrate based on the recipient’s availability.

Nomination forms may be picked up at the La Cañada Flintridge City Hall at the LCF Chamber of Commerce counter. The application submittal forms may be requested by emailing Trish McRae at LCOY@lacanadakiwanis.org.

Completed forms must be submitted by email to LCOY@lacanadakiwanis.org or mailed to Kiwanis Club of La Cañada – La Cañadan of the Year, c/o Trish McRae, P.O. Box 33, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91012. Those with questions can call Trish McRae at (818) 568-6411.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, Feb. 15 at 10:00 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will feature guest speakers Jay Kapac and Aprille Curtis, members of the Geranium Society of Los Angeles, who will give a presentation on geraniums. A discussion will follow including questions and answers.

There are raffle and silent auction tables, refreshments are served, and friends are made. There will be a learning lab about African violets and show and tell.

Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings. For more information, telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website:

www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is having the following classes and programs:

Coming in Spring: New intramural programs for adults ages 18-plus.

Kickball Kickback will be on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Four-week session begins Feb. 28.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.