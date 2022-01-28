Calendar This

BACKYARD FRUIT TREES TOPIC OF GARDEN CLUB

The Burbank-Valley Garden Club will hold its next meeting on Feb. 3 at the Little White Church at 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

Mike Wronkowski will present “How To Create A Backyard Fruit Tree Orchard.” Wronkowski has been a certified nursery professional in Southern California for many years. He is the manager at the Santa Clarita Green Thumb Garden Center; chairman of the California Certified Nursery Professionals Committee; and chairman of the California Plant Alliance Education Committee. The Club is very fortunate to have him back with us to talk about backyard orchards.

Wronkowski will discuss the best varieties to grow in the local area and the conditions needed to grow them successfully, including their sun, water and nutrition requirements, management of pests and how and when to prune them for best results. Don’t miss this amazing speaker who is bound to give us some unique tips to get our orchards started!

All are invited to hear this amazing speaker while making a few new friends. A seat is reserved for you!

Masks are required and, in the event that indoor gatherings are prohibited, the meeting will take place on Zoom. Those who have any questions can contact Anne White at (818) 434-3616 or via email at annewhite1@aol.com.

‘THE SIX PIANOS OF MIRADERO’

The community is invited to the Associates of Brand Library & Art Center, The Glendale Historical Society and Antaeus Theatre Company for a listening party and webinar featuring a new radio play based on Glendale’s 91201 Zip Code.

The new play focuses on shocking events in the lives of the former inhabitants of El Miradero – the Brand family.

Following the performance, hear about the creation of the play and the history surrounding the central drama, with playwright Alex Goldberg, director Lisa Sanaye Dring, actor Kitty Swink, and Glendale historian Arlene Vidor.

RSVP for this complimentary event, which will be conducted over Zoom on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., at https://tinyurl.com/29p3jamm.

LOS ANGELES CENTRAL LIBRARY TOPIC OF PROGRAM

Little Landers Historical Society invites the community to visit Bolton Hall Museum on Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. for its 2nd Saturday Program, the story of the Los Angeles Central Library. The fascinating history, art, architecture and collections of the library will be discussed by Dave McMenamin, a Los Angeles Library docent who leads tours of the Library. This presentation includes video of the aftermath of the devastating 1986 Library fire and a visit to some parts of the library that are not included on the official tours.

This event is free (donations welcomed) and open to the public and everyone is invited.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

JBHS PLANS REUNION

Calling all graduates from John Burroughs High School class of 1962!

The 60th year class reunion celebration will be held at the Burbank Elks Lodge at 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank on Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come and renew old friendships, share memories and catch up on what’s new. The Reunion Committee has planned an evening of fine dining, music enjoyed “back in the day” in addition to video and photo opportunities to capture the moments of this grand event. We want everyone to attend so if you know of classmates who haven’t heard of this event, please let them know. The reunion committee strives to contact as many grads as possible.

JBHS Class of 1962 only: Have a fav song from our era? Submit the song title and song artist(s) as a reunion celebration playlist is being created. Send your selection to cchavoor@gmail.com and thank you in advance. This is going to be so much fun so don’t miss out!!

For more information, please contact Chuck Chavoor at cchavoor@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.