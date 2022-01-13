Calendar This

ESTATE PLANNING FOR CANCER PATIENTS

An online program for cancer patients will be given at the Cancer Support Community-Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 6.p. m. to 7 p.m. The program is free of charge.

Attorneys Erica B. Deutsch and Brittany D Hansen will discuss the tools, fundamentals and ways of developing an effective California estate plan.

Cancer Support Community-Pasadena is located at 76 East Del Mar Blvd., Suite 215, in Pasadena. (626) 796-1083 www.cscpasadena.org

INSTALLATION, PRESENTATION PLANNED FOR VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church,

1711 North Avon St. in Burbank. The program will include the installation of officers and a hands-on workshop led by club member John Hershey titled “Planting an African Violet Leaf.” The members and guests will learn the necessary techniques and different ways to plant an African violet leaf.

There are raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend meetings.

For more information please telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website: www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

BACKYARD FRUIT TREES TOPIC OF GARDEN CLUB

The Burbank-Valley Garden Club will hold its next meeting on Feb. 3 at the Little White Church at 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

Mike Wronkowski will present “How To Create A Backyard Fruit Tree Orchard.” Wronkowski has been a certified nursery professional in Southern California for many years. He is the manager at the Santa Clarita Green Thumb Garden Center; chairman of the California Certified Nursery Professionals Committee; and chairman of the California Plant Alliance Education Committee. The Club is very fortunate to have him back with us to talk about backyard orchards.

Wronkowski will discuss the best varieties to grow in the local area and the conditions needed to grow them successfully, including their sun, water and nutrition requirements, management of pests and how and when to prune them for best results. Don’t miss this amazing speaker who is bound to give us some unique tips to get our orchards started!

All are invited to hear this amazing speaker while making a few new friends. A seat is reserved for you!

Masks are required and, in the event that indoor gatherings are prohibited, the meeting will take place on Zoom. Those who have any questions can contact Anne White at (818) 434-3616 or via email at annewhite1@aol.com.

JBHS PLANS REUNION

Calling all graduates from John Burroughs High School class of 1962!

The 60th year class reunion celebration will be held at the Burbank Elks Lodge at 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank on Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come and renew old friendships, share memories and catch up on what’s new. The Reunion Committee has planned an evening of fine dining, music enjoyed “back in the day” in addition to video and photo opportunities to capture the moments of this grand event. We want everyone to attend so if you know of classmates who haven’t heard of this event, please let them know. The reunion committee strives to contact as many grads as possible.

JBHS Class of 1962 only: Have a fav song from our era? Submit the song title and song artist(s) as a reunion celebration playlist is being created. Send your selection to cchavoor@gmail.com and thank you in advance. This is going to be so much fun so don’t miss out!!

For more information, please contact Chuck Chavoor at cchavoor@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.