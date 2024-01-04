Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, Jan. 5, Tim Wolkiewicz will be speaking to the Club on the “Trials and Triumphs in Foster Care.”

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

IMAGINARIUM’S FINAL DAYS

The electrifying holiday light show Imaginarium at Fairplex in Pomona continues through this Sunday, Jan. 7.

For more information, visit https://imaginarium360.com/fairplex.

ADULT FLOWER MAKING CLASS

On Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 6:15 – 7:15 p.m. the La Crescenta Library invites adults to welcome in the new year by creating hyacinth flowers. Hyacinth flowers symbolize forgiveness, joy and sincerity in life. As attendees create the flowers, they’ll learn more about the history of having these flowers in their home.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To register, see library staff or Visit.LACountyLibrary.org/events and filter by date or location.

This free event is for adults only.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta

COME LEARN MODERN SQUARE DANCING

A new 13-week beginner’s class on modern square dancing is starting on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7:45 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 808 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. The first two classes are free. Meet new people while getting exercise for both your body and mind. Learn the Steps to Fun!

For more info email illi313@yahoo.com or visit www.setsinstep.org.

HEALING CALIFORNIA ON LCWC AGENDA

The Jan. 10 program of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club will be the Michael Allen, executive director of Healing California, a local Alhambra-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that is dedicated to bringing healthcare and dental care to needy families.

Healing California utilizes mobile units that go every day into the community.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting at 10 a.m. with program at 11 a.m. followed by luncheon. Contact Betsy Mortimer (818) 429-0251 for reservation information.

NEWCOMBE FILM PRESENTED

Shadow Hills resident Carl Howell served as a naval aide to Presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon and later as a Secret Service agent assigned to President Nixon’s retirement. In his film “Carl Howell – Witnessing History,” John Newcombe talks to Howell as he recounts some of his experiences of the 1960s and ’70s during key times in America’s history.

Local filmmaker Newcombe has presented several very interesting films at Bolton Hall Museum in recent years. On Jan. 13 he will also share his experience interviewing Carl Howell for this film.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

It takes place on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society by calling (818) 352-3420 or visiting BoltonHall.org or emailing llhs@boltonhall.org.

PSHA IS LOOKING FOR TALENTED, LOCAL, YOUNG MUSICIANS

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts is looking for talented musicians who play a brass, woodwind or string instrument to have an opportunity to exhibit their talents at the 37th Annual Instrumental Competition. Applications are now being accepted for full-time students ages 14-19 years of age who currently reside and attend high school in Los Angeles County.

The competition is on Sunday, March 3 when finalists compete in front of a panel of esteemed judges. Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts will award individual prizes that range from $500 to $4,000 to help further the education of the young musicians.

Applications will be accepted until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. A résumé, proof of age and a performance video can be submitted online through GetAcceptd. The application portal can be found at https://app.getacceptd.com/pasadenashowcase .

For complete information, visit the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts’ website. For questions, please contact competition@pasadenashowcase.org.

SIERRA CLUB PRESENTS ‘WILL REDWOODS SURVIVE CLIMATE CHANGE?’

Join the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club for an informative virtual presentation via Zoom, “Will Redwoods Survive Climate Change?” on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. The Santa Cruz mountains are coast redwoods’ stronghold at the southern end of their limited and diminishing range. Learn what scientists predict for their future in a time of climate change, and how innovative partners are ushering in a new era of conservation stewardship so redwoods might thrive and survive.

Matthew Shaffer, Marketing and Communications chief officer of Sempervirens Fund will be giving this presentation. Sempervirens has been preserving redwood forests since 1900. sempervirens.org

Use this link to register for this upcoming presentation: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAqfuyoqz4pHdRxzZoFsnH2GJEPQ4O3cAEn .

ARTIST SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN FOR CITY OF GLENDALE PUBLIC ART LANDMARKS PROJECTS

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept., on behalf of the City of Glendale’s Arts and Culture Commission announced that artist submissions are now open for the Public Art Landmarks project. As part of the city’s arts and culture initiatives, up to 10 long-term to permanent artwork installations will be commissioned, developed and established over the course of the next few years. The objective of the Public Art Landmarks project is to create world-class public artwork in a diverse range of mediums that are designed to engage the community, showcase the cultural diversity of the city and enhance the various civic and public spaces.

The application portal is currently accepting submissions through Friday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. PST.

WORKSHOP AND READING

A Glendale poet laureate workshop and reading features Glendale poet laureate Raffi Joe Wartanian. Participants will develop poems and explore crafts alongside featured poets Shahé Mankerian (“History of Forgetfulness”), Brian Sonia-Wallace (West Hollywood poet laureate, ’20-’23), and Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo (“Posada: Offerings of Witness and Refuge”). All levels of experience and language backgrounds are welcome!

Free and open to the public, light refreshments provided and activities include reading, writing, workshopping and discovering.

Learn more and submit poems at eglendalelac.org/poetlaureate.

SHOSEIAN TEA HOUSE

Shoseian Tea House hosts Cass Magda who will give an introduction to the Indonesia martial art of Pentjak Silat, which has been described as “Indo-Jujitsu” since it has a very well-developed methodology that includes devastating strikes, efficient takedowns, effective joint locks and a very interesting approach to how solo forms (known as Jurus) are practiced. The class is on Sunday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and space will be limited. The cost is $45 per person; visit GlendaleTeaHouse.org to pre-register.

DANCEART COMING TO DISCOVER CUBE – LA

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., Discovery Cube Los Angeles, a STEM-based children’s museum, opens its doors once again to an educational dance performance by dance company Benita Bike’s DanceArt. Benita Bike’s DanceArt will present two dances followed by a Q&A session and a final “try-out-the-moves” session with DanceArt’s professional dancers.

A limited number of free tickets to the museum are available to those who pre-register by emailing benita@danceart.org with their name and the number of guests in their party. General admission tickets can also be purchased at www.discoverycube.org/los-angeles/. Admission to the dance performance will be also be included with general admission or a valid membership.

This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Dept.

Discovery Cube Los Angeles is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd. in Sylmar.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.