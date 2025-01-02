CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. The club is dark on Jan. 3 in observance of New Year’s. The club returns on Jan. 10. The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $25. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Friday (note new day) from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. There are no events on Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

CANASTA IS CALLING

Canasta – an activity that will brighten your day with fun and relaxation. Those who have not played before – don’t worry; you will be taught! Come on Tuesday afternoons to play canasta from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Montrose Library, 2465 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (818) 548-2048.

BACK TO SCHOOL EXHIBITION AT BOLTON HALL MUSEUM

Bolton Hall Museum is celebrating the history of Sunland-Tujunga’s public schools. Its new exhibit, Back to School with Bolton Hall, traces the history of local education from its humble beginnings as a one-room schoolhouse to the vibrant community of schools that exist today. Spotlighting each of the area’s public schools, the exhibit features vintage yearbooks, textbooks, photographs and more.

Bolton Hall Museum is open for visits on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is free. This exhibit runs through spring 2025.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society by calling (818) 352-3420 or visit BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

CELEBRATE NATIONAL STAMP COLLECTING MONTH

Community members are invited to join the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club, a community of stamp enthusiasts that meets regularly to share their passion for this timeless hobby.

The Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club meets every third Tuesday at the LA County Library – La Crescenta located at the corner of La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, 2809 Foothill Blvd., at 7 p.m. in the second floor community room.

For more information about the club and upcoming meetings, call (818) 903-4451.

LEARN MODERN SQUARE DANCING

A new 13-week beginner’s class in modern square dancing is starting Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:45 p.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. The first two classes are free.

Meet new people while getting exercise for both body and mind. Learn the Steps to Fun! For more info email illi313@yahoo.com or visit www.setsinstep.org.

BINGO FUN BENEFITS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS

The Knights of Columbus, Crescenta Valley Council, #3254, is having a bingo game on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Holy Redeemer Healy Hall, 2361 Del Mar Road in Montrose.

The cost is $30 for 10 games; doors open at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6 p.m. Cash prizes of $100 to $250 per game.

For more information, contact Scott Frost at scottf@css-cg.com.

BOLTON HALL PRESENTS ‘IMBIBING LA’

Bolton Hall Museum invites the public to get the New Year off to a good start by taking part in the first 2nd Saturday program of the New Year. The program is at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Bolton Hall Museum in Tujunga.

LA has been a center of winemaking and brewing since the wine-loving Spaniards first settled in the area. Presenter for this program is journalist, author and culinary historian Richard Foss who will talk about how Los Angelenos’ tastes in alcoholic beverages have shifted through the years from the first communion wines served by monks to the Prohibition era of law-dodging partiers to modern beverage craftsmen.

This event is free to attend and open to the public; everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, by calling (818) 352-3420, visiting BoltonHall.org or emailing llhs@boltonhall.org .

LCWC HOSTS BINGO

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is having a bingo game on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the clubhouse. Check-in is at 5 p.m.; games begin at 6 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person, which includes bingo sheets for 10 games (four cards per game).

Sponsors are wanted.

Tickets are now on sale; visit https://lacrescentawomansclub.org/ for more information.

The LCWC clubhouse is located at 4004 La Crescenta Ave.

FRITZ COLEMAN’S SHOW EXTENDS AT THE EL PORTAL

“Unassisted Residency,” the live comedy performance by TV personality Fritz Coleman that features special guests, has been extended at the El Portal Theatre in the Monroe Forum, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Shows are on Sundays at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 30 and April 27, 2025. Further 2025 dates to be announced.

Admission is $40 for general admission; $50 for cocktail table seating.

Online ticketing is available at https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.