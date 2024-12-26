Teddy Bears Cheer Up Patients At USC Keck-Verdugo Hills Hospital

By on No Comment

USC Keck-Verdugo Hills Hospital staff and donors look forward to giving patients Teddy bears. Staff and donors, from left, are Raffi Boghossian, RN; Bridget Berg, director of Patient Experience; Emilie Pallos, donor; Chloe Ross, donor and Hospital Foundation board member; Theresa Murphy, chief nursing officer; Jess Beattie, director of Patient and Family Services; Cecilia Dayton, RN, clinical director.
Photo Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

For the third year, “Project Hug-a Bear” put Teddy Bears into the arms of dozens of patients at USC Keck-Verdugo Hills Hospital. On Monday, donors and hospital staff gathered for photos and thank you’s. Commemorating the release of the film, Wicked (hence the green bear), Bloomingdale’s donated the bears to the hospital.  The bears have long sold out in Bloomies’ stores. 

Bloomingdale’s Glendale store is the program’s corporate sponsor. Morgan Lobell, manager of Business Administration at  Bloomingdale’s Glendale, coordinated acquisition of the bears. 

“We couldn’t have accomplished this project without Morgan’s help and dedication,” said Vic Pallos, one of the donor partners, along with Chloe Ross. “She made it happen.”

    

Teddy Bears Cheer Up Patients At USC Keck-Verdugo Hills Hospital added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →