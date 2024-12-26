A Day of Very Generous Donations

By Mary O’KEEFE

Last week the Rotary Club of Glendale – Noon continued its tradition of supporting organizations that support the community.

A luncheon was held to distribute the funds that were raised in the summer at the 7th Annual Cars for Cops & Kids Car Show. That fundraiser was a huge success raising over $60,000 in 2024, which added to the club’s cumulative total fundraising of $350,000 since it began in 2017.

In a previous article, Lt. Joshua Wofford, a Rotarian, said, “This event is a testament to the power of community. Together, we are driving change and creating opportunities for our youth.”

Sgt. Teal Metts, also a Rotarian and co-chair, added, “Seeing the support from our community and the smiles on the faces of the kids we help is incredibly rewarding. We are making a real difference.”

Metts and Wofford were at last week’s event to help distribute the funds to the many non-profits. These included The Learning Mission, which received $5,000. Rouben Gargaloyan accepted the donation on behalf of the organization. The Learning Mission was founded after the 2020 Artsakh War with a goal to provide free IT and English education to veterans and their family members and forcibly displaced Artsakh residents, according to its website.

The City of Glendale received a $7,500 donation that was accepted by Community Services Dept. manager Sevag Garabetian.

“Thank you for recognizing our department,” he said. He added the Community Services Dept. also operates child care programs throughout the year including those that provide child care. The department has also expanded its scholarship program to accommodate up to five children at one location, 10 total for its two locations.

Guiding Our Youth received $6,000 and For the Future received $4,000. Drew Lang accepted the donations. He serves as a foster youth specialist and the organization serves all of California. It supports foster youth from ages 13 to 17 who have extensive mental health needs and have experienced trauma.

Sgt. Jose Barajas accepted $2,500 for the Glendale Police Officers Association (GPOA)/Cops for Kids program. Barajas explained what the program does for city families.

“Every Christmas we adopt over 20 families,” he said. It works with the school district as well as other organizations to find families that may need “a little more service” during the holidays. The GPOA works with other community organizations and individuals to adopt families and are able to give them a Christmas tree, presents, food and support.

George Saikali, the CEO of the YMCA of Glendale, accepted a donation for $1,000 that will be used for its Youth in Government program.

Craig Harris of Boy Scouts/Scouting America accepted a check for $1,000.

“Our mission is to provide leadership opportunities, character development, physical fitness development and citizenship,” he said.

Nancy Niebrugge accepted a $1,000 donation for the Campbell Center, an organization that has a 65-year history supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities empowering them to successfully gain independence and attain their desired outcomes through opportunity and choice, according to its website.

Karineh Grigorian, executive director of the Glendale Youth Alliance, accepted a check for $1,000. The organization’s programs are designed to build civic values in local youth and to provide a foundation for developing job skills to become productive participants of the workforce, according to its website.

Glendale Fire Chief Greg Fish accepted a $1,000 check for the Glendale Fire Dept.’s Girls and Women Empowerment Camp. Fish explained this program is designed to show girls that the department is a place for them. A goal is to have more young women and girls think about a career in firefighting.

Ascencia was given a check for $1,000 to continue its efforts in supporting individuals and families facing homelessness. The donation was accepted by Camille Guerrero, director of Development.

Crescenta Valley High School Dance Dept. received $1,000 to help with its program, specifically to help offset the costs of attending competitions.

Yana Karibyan of The Rotary Club of Glendale – Noon presented two donations prior to last week’s luncheon. Rotary Foundation youth programs received $5,000 and Robert Parseghian received $10,000 for the Glendale Police Foundation youth programs.

In total The Rotary Club of Glendale – Noon distributed $47,500, which was from the Cars4Cops proceeds; in addition to those funds The Rotary Club of Glendale – Noon awarded two grants: Young Life Glendale received $2,000 and a grant of $1,700 was awarded to YMCA Youth and Government.

Two Rotary Noon members, Larry Tison and Gerry Tomsic, stepped up with additional $1,000 donations for Ascencia.

All of this support came from the hard work and boots on the ground attitude of members of Rotary Club of Glendale – Noon and its very successful car show.

The car show was started by Rotary Club of Glendale – Noon and spearheaded by Edwin Voskanian and retired Glendale police officer Oscar Rodriguez. It began in 2017 but has seen substantial growth over the years.

In that first year, the project generated about $9,700; a year later it raised $37,000 and has continued to grow in fundraising.