CVIM Winter Concert Celebrates the Season

“Where words fail, music speaks.” ~ Hans Christian Andersen

By Mary O’KEEFE

The annual Crescenta Valley High School Instrumental Music (CVIM) winter concert is tomorrow, Friday, at 7 p.m. in the MacDonald Auditorium in the 4300 block of Ramsdell Avenue.

“It is a holiday themed concert,” said CVIM director Mathew Schick.

The concert will have a variety of music celebrating the holiday season including the holidays of Christmas and Hanukkah.

The well-known CVHS jazz band will be performing, with the audience enjoying favorites including “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “Santa Baby” and “O Holy Night.”

Every section of the CVIM talented musicians will be participating in the concert including the string and wind instrumental ensemble. There will also be a cello soloist performing “Silent Night” – but not the one most are familiar with; instead it will be the German version, “Stille Nacht.” This is a little different than the traditional English version.

This is the first time of the year the bands get to perform in the auditorium at the same time, Schick said. He added that most of the time the student musicians rehearse and perform separately, within their own division. The winter concert gives all the musicians an opportunity to watch each other perform.

“They will be watching the performance from the balcony,” Schick added.

It is also a great opportunity for the band to play in the auditorium and not have to battle weather elements, including wind and rain, which many (like band) has faced.

This is traditionally the most well-attended concert of the season and ticket sales help support CVIM. Prior to the concert, the CVIM Foundation will be hosting a fundraising bake sale and will also be selling handmade scarves.

“Mary Pinola donated 100 scarves for us,” Schick said.

Pinola is a well-known philanthropist who is the heart and soul, and namesake, of the Mary Pinola/Crescenta Valley Chamber Education Fund.

Schick said that years ago the CVIM jazz band was performing at a local restaurant when Pinola walked up and asked how she could help.

“And she has been supporting us every year [since then],” he said. Schick added he hopes the audience will come, relax and just enjoy the music.

“I think whenever anyone performs you are reminded that music isn’t just about you. … This story [is being told] to the audience. They can leave their troubles outside and just sit down in a darkened auditorium and have a story told to [them],” he said. “The [students musicians] get to understand what effect they have on people just by playing music.”