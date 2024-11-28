Preparing for the Season of Giving

By Mary O’KEEFE

The holidays are upon us and that means we are inundated with advertisements on our phones, computers and televisions of “buy this/big sales.” That is part of what the holidays have become over the years and we have all gotten used to it; but imagine that you are a parent who can’t afford to put holiday food on the table let alone find funds to buy a tree or gifts for your kids. Or imagine being a child who just doesn’t get a gift this year. It is that kind of scenario that so many in the CV community are working to change and, after all, isn’t that what the season is about – giving and helping others? Thankfully local law enforcement and fire personnel agencies are working to make the holidays brighter for some underserved families.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station:

Community members will notice donation barrels around town to collect items for the CV Sheriff Annual Toy and Food Drive. Local locations include Ralphs, 2675 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta, Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta, Knight Insurance 1327 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge, YCMA of the Foothills, 1930 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge and at the CV Sheriff’s Station, 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta. The Fire House youth center will also have a barrel.

Each year the deputies and volunteers at the CV Station reach out to local churches and schools to find those who may need a little help during this time of year.

This year they are putting the call out to the entire CV community asking anyone who knows someone who may need a little support to nominate them. The organizers will help as many people as they can, as long as supplies last, said Lisa Dutton, organizer and CV Sheriff volunteer.

So the number of those who can be helped is directly linked to the generosity of the community.

The local residents will be taken care of first and any items left over will be passed along on behalf of LASD to Spark of Love Toy Drive, so every item will be given to a family, she added.

How to Nominate:

Scan the QR code or visit https://tinyurl.com/2dr9dm63 to fill out a brief questionnaire.

For questions, contact Deputy Chun or Deputy Demerjian at (818) 236-4021.

A heartfelt “thank you” is extended to everyone who has already donated toys and food.

“Your kindness and generosity make this possible. Together, let’s spread joy to families in need,” stated Sgt. John Gilbert.

Glendale Police Department:

Cops for Kids is an annual event that Glendale officers and staff have been participating in for decades.

Det. Jamilah Jabali has been the lead for the outreach for the past two years. She started out by emailing local schools and asking all principals and teachers to recommend a family they knew of who might need some extra help.

“We review applications and see if the applicants want to be [part of the outreach],” Jabali said.

The applications have already been gathered and reviewed. The names of those chosen applicants will be given to GPD officers and staff who want to “adopt a family.”

On Dec. 5 the GPD officers distribute Christmas trees to the families; on Dec. 19 they gather at the GPD community room and prepare the gifts for their sponsored family.

Those officers and staff members, some with their families, go to the houses of their adopted families and drop off the toys and other items.

Jabali and her family have a non-profit called Al Barro Foundation, an organization that supports thousands in several Central American countries as well as the greater Los Angeles area. The family’s non-profit has adopted a family and is also sponsoring a family.

In another holiday outreach, Shop With a Cop, officers go with children and their families on a shopping day at Target in Glendale. This will take place on Dec. 12.

“Target has teamed up with us,” Jabali said.

For this, Jabali reaches out to middle schools to find students who have done extraordinary things, like demonstrate acts of kindness and generosity. These students then get a chance to shop for themselves; however, more often than not these kids use their gift cards to shop for their siblings and parents.

GPD is accepting donations of unwrapped new toys and gift cards for the families. There is a bin in the GPD main office, 131 N. Isabel in Glendale, or contact Det. Jabali at JJabali@glendaleca.gov or call (818)548-3127 and leave a message if the detective is not in the office.

LA County, Burbank, LA City and Glendale Fire Departments:

Fire departments are gathering toys through their Spark of Love Toy Drive. For 32 years fire departments, including those in LA County and Glendale, have been gathering donations of toys.

Unwrapped new toys and sports equipment can be dropped off at any local neighborhood fire station. Those who would like to support can also text the word “SPARK” to 24365 or go online to https://supportlafd.kindful.com/?campaign=1032876 to donate via credit card.

All proceeds go toward buying toys or sports equipment for children.

Over the years the Spark of Love Toy Drive has collected and distributed about 11 million toys, according to LA County Fire.

California Highway Patrol:

The Annual CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has already started across California. Local CHP area offices are collecting unwrapped toys to bring some extra holiday cheer to families in need. People can drop off new unwrapped toys at any local CHP office including Altadena CHP office, 2130 N. Windsor Ave. in Altadena. For information, contact the office at (626) 296-8100. In addition, toys can be dropped off in bins at most Walgreens.