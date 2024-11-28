Assistance League Wants You

Come lend a helping hand at Assistance League of Flintridge’s Bargain Box Thrift Shop. Support the organization’s local philanthropies, including ALF summer school, ALF drama (children’s productions,) ALF music instrument rentals, Operation School Bell (clothes and supplies for over 1,000 kids) and more. The bonus is that volunteers make new friends while serving the community.

The Bargain Box at 4607 Oakwood Ave. in La Cañada is Assistance League’s only fundraiser. ALF has no galas to stage, no tickets to sell, no products to foist on neighbors. In the thrift shop, members interact with customers, process incoming donations of gently used clothing and housewares, and create attractive displays. Regular members once a month staff the Bargain Box while others, called community volunteers, come in to help as they can. The ALF Membership Chairman Kim Westhoff will be happy to explain the many opportunities ALF provides.

ALF’s evening group, the Cañada Auxiliary of Professionals, is for people who have a day job but would like to assist on Saturdays. CAPs help patients of Verdugo Hills Hospital with Cappy Bears and needed clothing.

Call the Assistance League of Flintridge office at (818) 790-1328 or visit their website at ALFlintridge.org for more information.