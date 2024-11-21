Rockhaven and City Reach an Agreement

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Friends of Rockhaven and the City of Glendale have entered into an agreement regarding Rockhaven Sanitarium.

This will end a lawsuit that was filed over a year ago, in April 2023, by Friends of Rockhaven, the non-profit organization formed to help support and protect the Rockhaven Sanitarium site. Members of Friends of Rockhaven were not permitted onto the property for the duration of the lawsuit.

“Months ago the City of Glendale reached out about possibly settling the lawsuit. While certain we would win we didn’t want to put any more money into this endeavor and longed to be back within those walls!” according to a statement from Friends of Rockhaven. “We are grateful the City has promised to include The Nurses’ Cottage in inspections and will be addressing puddling issues that are leading to further damage. We are also hoping to be able to get in and address issues that won’t be included in their plans for the $8 million – like finally painting The Rose Cottage.”

In June 2021, State Senator Anthony Portantino secured $8 million for the Rockhaven property.

The agreement has the City doing various things to help support the maintenance of Rockhaven including “perform improvements on ponding and grading issues adjacent to all buildings at Rockhaven by March 2026, as well as identify items that could reasonably be completed within six-month frame from Jan. 1, 2025.”

In addition the City will conduct property structural assessments of the Coulter Cottage and Nurses’ Cottage and identify other maintenance issues.

“The court will retain jurisdiction. It feels good someone will be keeping an eye on the City’s promises,” said Joanna Linkchorst, president, Friends of Rockhaven.

The settlement also signals a willingness for the City and Friends of Rockhaven to have an open dialogue once again about the property. Since the lawsuit the City cut communications with the Friends of Rockhaven organization and all tours, which were once a staple of Rockhaven history, were stopped as were cleaning days and other events that help maintain and support the property.

Linkchorst has been in communication with City officials and is hoping these events will be put back into place. She stated she had received an email about three weeks ago from the City that a meeting would be scheduled; however, as of press time it has not been scheduled.

Rockhaven has had a roller coaster history. The property itself is a tribute to a woman in business, which at the time was uncommon. Agnes Richards opened Rockhaven Sanitarium in 1923 when she rented a cottage in the 2700 block of Honolulu Avenue. She purchased other homes and soon Rockhaven was a well known sanitarium that offered a safe place for women.

Richards kept Rockhaven going until her death in 1967 when it was passed to her granddaughter Patricia Travis. Travis sold the sanitarium in 2001 to a large hospital corporation, which closed the facility in 2006.

Rockhaven’s future was in question until the City of Glendale purchased the property in 2008. One plan was to relocate the Montrose Library to the Rockhaven property and also to create a park. Then the economy took a turn and everything was stalled. Since then, the future of property has been in question – what would happen to this historical location? Several buildings on the property have been listed on the state and national historical registries. The City and Friends of Rockhaven worked together to conduct historical tours of the location but then the City started pulling back on maintaining the site.

CVW has written several articles regarding Rockhaven and its history including the damageby heavy rains over the last couple of years. Roofs leaked, tarps that were put on blew off and the beauty that once was Rockhaven faded.

Friends of Rockhaven saw this destruction and worried about the location’s future, which is why a lawsuit was filed.

With the recent settlement it is hoped that the City of Glendale and Friends of Rockhaven can work together to save this historic woman’s business.

All decisions with regard to Rockhaven still lie with Glendale City Council.

“I still hope for a park with a museum,” said Linkchorst. “But we asked [the City] to set aside just one building – the Pines – to retain the original elements [of the property]. We envisioned a museum like the Doctors’ House, Gamble House, The Adobes – like a house museum with all manner of artifacts on display in every room.”

Linkchorst added Friends of Rockhaven still has concerns about the City’s plans for the future of the property including the demolition of rooms and no plans for a restroom outside of the museum building. The lawsuit has been difficult for the organization – not only emotionally as this property is close to members’ hearts, but also financially. Linkchorst is worried about the time lost from supporting Rockhaven.

“[I worry] that we have missed out on tours introducing new people to the beauty and stories of Rockhaven. Our fundraising has been challenging without a place to show off and so many people want to learn [about this historical Glendale location] and haven’t been able to,” she said.

Friends of Rockhaven hope to meet with the City to discuss plans.

“We still have dreams of a place of wellness for everyone, with non-profits, museums, art, food, yoga, dancing, weddings, fairs and shows,” she said.

Next week CVW will have the response to the settlement by the City of Glendale.