Even in tough times, the CV community answers the call for help.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The U.S. has seen a rise of 0.4% in grocery costs recorded in October. If that trend continues each month for a year, a 5% point boost would occur after a year, according to a report in Grocery Dive.

With transportation costs, including diesel fuel, and an upcoming El Niño, which will add delays due to rainy roads, along with tariffs, costs do not look like they will go down anytime soon.

Putting food on the table has been even more difficult for a lot of families and when tightening the budget there are not a lot of funds left for holiday toys and gifts. However, local organizations are doing what they can to support families that are having a rough time this holiday season.

Below are just a few of those organizations:

ABC7 Spark of Love

The ABC7 Spark of Love Toy Drive is an annual campaign that partners Southern California firefighters – the County of Los Angeles Fire Dept., the LA Fire Dept. – and other local agencies, like Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept., to support the program.

Fire stations including those in Glendale, Los Angeles, Sunland-Tujunga, Burbank, La Cañada Flintridge, Montrose and La Crescenta are all collecting unwrapped toys for kids from newborns to 17-year-old teens.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept.-Crescenta Valley Station

LASD is collecting toys in support of the Spark of Love including at the Crescenta Valley, 4554 Briggs Ave., La Crescenta.

Toy bins are already in the station lobby where people can drop off their donations of new, unwrapped toys for kids aged newborn to 17.

Personnel at CV Sheriff’s Station will be collecting for two different programs: One is the Spark of Love and the other is specifically for local families.

The Spark of Love toys will be collected at the station through Dec. 9; however, it is advised that anyone donating to this program make certain the items are at the station by Dec. 8.

“We will also be collecting toys and canned food through Dec. 23 for distribution to local families in need,” said Sgt. John Gilbert.

If anyone knows of a family that may need help during the holidays the family can be nominated by emailing Dep. Maryann Martin at mgmartin@lasd.org.

Families that need help can also nominate themselves for support. Non-perishable food and/or toys can be dropped off at the Crescenta Valley Station through Dec. 23.

Robert Hall & Associates

Robert Hall & Associates in Glendale has been collecting toys for about four years. Rony Marootian is one of the team members at the firm, which this year launched The Big LA Toy Drop (https://roberthalltaxes.com/toy-drive) and encourages team members and clients to contribute.

“People are incredible,” Marootian said about the response received to previous years’ toy drives.

On Dec. 3 in the parking lot of the Robert Hall & Associates facility, Marootian will oversee the handoff of the toys collected to representatives of Glendale Fire’s Spark of Love Toy Drive. Spark of Love will accept the donations then distribute the toys to children in need. The handoff will take place at the company’s Holiday Mingle event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Robert Hall & Associates building at 300 W. Glenoaks Blvd., Suite 200 in Glendale.

The Holiday Mingle is an opportunity for the community to come together, said Marootian.

“Everybody is welcome,” he said. “There’ll be finger food and beverages.”

Though there is no admission cost, it is hoped that every guest brings an unwrapped toy. Guests will receive one raffle ticket for each new, unwrapped toy donated at the Dec. 3 Holiday Mingle. Winners will be drawn at the end of the evening and prizes include gift cards, Apple AirPods and TVs.

According to the Robert Hall & Associates website, in person attendance to the Holiday Mingle is necessary to participate and winners must be present when the ticket is drawn to win. Firefighters from Station 26 will be on hand and available for photos as well.

Raffle tickets will be issued for toys donated during the Holiday Mingle only.

“When you do something nice it really helps other people,” Marootian said.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge

Like the CV Sheriff’s Station, the community center has two ways that people can give. As of press time, there is a collection bin at its facility at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge. New, unwrapped toys, hygiene items and non-perishable food are being collected until Nov. 30.

But on Nov. 26, the Annual Thanksgiving Run and Food Drive will begin with the 5K run at 8:15 a.m. followed by a Kids’ mile run at 9:30 a.m.

This is the 33rd year for the run that is not only a fun and healthy start to Thanksgiving Day but also gathers food for those in need.

Runners, and those cheering on the runners, can bring non-perishable food and/or hygiene products to the run at Olberz Park, One Civic Center Drive, La Cañada Flintridge.

Those who would like to learn more or to register for the run can do so by going to https://cclcf.org/run/ or contacting the Community Center at (818) 790-4353.

The Crescenta Valley Armenian Center

The Crescenta Valley Armenian Center, also known as the AFC Meher & Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center, is located at 2633 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

The Center, along with its sister organizations, is organizing its annual Spark of Love Toy Drive. All donated toys will be delivered to Fire Station 29 (2465 Honolulu Ave.) on Dec. 18.

“Anyone who would like to donate unwrapped toys [can] drop them off at the Armenian Center,” said Taline Panossian of the Armenian Center. “Donation boxes will be available starting [the week of Nov. 23].”

Crescenta Valley Lions Club

The CV Lions Club is holding a toy drive to benefit local families through the Bailey Center food bank. The organization has begun collecting toys and will continue through Dec. 12.

The Lions are collecting new, unopened toys and games for newborn babies through 18-year-olds. There are two drop off areas:

* Keller Williams at 545 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge

* St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta

Financial gifts are also welcomed; cash can be sent through Zelle to lions91214@gmail.com.

For more information contact Diana Tyson at (818) 625-5221 or email lions91214@gmail.com.

Making It Happen/Assemblymember Nick Schultz

Assemblymember Nick Schultz and his team collected food from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Glendale Community College (formerly Citibank) at 2350 Honolulu Ave. for their second annual holiday food drive. The food drive collected donations for Making It Happen (https://www.makingithappeninc.org/) in Tujunga. The Glendale Community College (formerly Citibank) gathering was one of two that was overseen by Assemblymember Nick Schultz. The other was in Sherman Oaks held on Nov. 18 and benefitted the North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry (https://nhifp.org/).