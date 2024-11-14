Come Home to Montrose This Holiday Season

Tired of crowded malls and rude store clerks? Well, it’s time once again for a Montrose Old Town Christmas.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Each year during the holidays the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA) reminds shoppers there is a place they can go that does not have crowds packed into a mall and where a personal shopping experience is still alive and well.

This year it all begins on Nov. 29 with Plaid Friday.

“That Friday was formerly known in the Montrose Shopping Park (MSP) as ‘White Friday’ as a number of businesses would white-out the sales tax for that weekend,” explained Dale Dawson, business administration and events for MSPA. “We changed it to ‘Plaid Friday’ to emphasize the diversity and creativity of our many shopping park businesses – going toe-to-toe with the big box stores [during their] Black Friday [events].”

After a full day of finding bargains in MSP on Plaid Friday, an evening event at Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue will kick off the official Montrose holiday season. It includes a tree lighting ceremony featuring Santa, carolers and the Glendale Fire Dept.’s Cram-A-Classic toy drive featuring a vintage fire engine on-site as a stage and backdrop.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with The Hummingbird Conservatory Carolers. The Jingle Singers will also be strolling up and down Honolulu Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a community sing-along at 6 p.m. and local dignitaries will be on hand to light the Montrose Christmas tree at 6:15 p.m. Then from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. it will be time for pictures and a visit with Santa.

The Glendale firefighters will be collecting new toys during their Cram-A-Classic toy drive from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“MSPA is the sole sponsor for all Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday activities as well as Old Town Christmas activities every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 30 through Dec. 22,” Dawson said.

Small business Saturday is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was started in 2010 by American Express and encourages people to shop locally.

“When your dollars stay in your community, you help small businesses thrive and your neighborhood prosper,” according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Old Town Christmas in Montrose is exactly how it sounds. Shoppers can walk along the MSP, meet and greet friends and shop owners who are always welcoming. From Nov. 30 to Dec. 22 photos with Santa will be on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be free horse-drawn trolley rides along Honolulu Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Free hand-led pony rides for young children take place on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Live holiday music can be heard throughout the MSP on weekends and, of course, the Harvest Market will be held on Honolulu Avenue from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“The MSPA sponsors all of these activities to be a destination- and family-friendly alternative to the malls and big box stores by offering shoppers an old-fashioned Christmas experience with a personal touch,” Dawson said.