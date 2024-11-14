CCLCF Prepares for Thanksgiving Day Run and Food Drive

By Mary O’KEEFE

The traditional Thanksgiving Day Run and Food Drive continues in La Cañada Flintridge on Thanksgiving Day.

The event is a collaboration between the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) and the City of La Cañada Flintridge. The 5K Run/Walk and Kid’s Mile Run has been a local tradition for three decades.

The professionally-timed race begins on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m. at Olberz Park, One Civic Center in La Cañada Flintridge. Cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers in the adult men’s and women’s categories and winners in each age category will receive handmade ceramic medals. The Kids Mile will be timed this year and will begin at 9:30 a.m. The top three finishers for boys and girls will receive trophies, according to the CCLCF.

Bib pickup and late registration begins at 7 a.m. A 5K warm up with Rose Gold Fitness begins at 8 a.m.; the adult run actually starts at 8:30 a.m. The Kids Mile is for runners 12 years old and younger; the fee to participate in the Kids Mile is $25 plus a $3.19 service fee. For ages 13 and up registration is $50 plus a $4.88 service fee. The fees increase on the day of registration to $60 for adults and $30 for kids; service charges are additional.

For runners 12 years old and younger, through Nov. 23 a Kids Mile training takes place. The training is free and is located at CCLCF; for more information visit cclcf.org/2024/08/23/run.

“We have 13 kids registered and they are having a good time,” said Sarah Rodriguez, CCLCF program director.

There is an addition to the run this year – a costume contest. It has been a tradition for many runners to dress in costumes, including costumes that are Thanksgiving-themed, so now a contest has been created.

“There are two categories: best Thanksgiving costume and most unique. It is free for everyone to enter,” she added.

Those who want to enter the costume contest can do so at check-in at 7:45 a.m. A Polaroid photo will be taken of each contestant and judges will review the photos during the race; the first, second and third place winners will be announced at 9:15 a.m. after the run, Rodriguez added.

Each runner, and those cheering them on, is invited to bring a donation for the food drive.

“But it’s not just food; we are also donating all types of non-perishables, toiletries and gift cards from grocery stores,” Rodriguez said. “And dog and animal items are also welcome donations.”

The items will be given to Sue’s Garden, a local food bank.

Last year CCLCF registered 1,200 runners and they are on track for that many this year.

For more information and to register for the Thanksgiving Day run go to https://cclcf.org/2024/08/23/run.