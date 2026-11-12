Discover Montrose Stores at the Annual Holiday Wine Walk

The Eighth Annual Montrose Holiday Wine Walk is on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The annual Montrose Holiday Wine Walk is a unique way to walk into stores that people frequent a lot to businesses they may have passed by and thought “Maybe one day.” Participants will discover 41 “pouring stations” – these are businesses where participants can enjoy a pour of wine and, at many places, some light snacks.

The event began after members of the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA) took a bus tour to a few Southern California towns. The tour was sponsored by the City of Glendale’s Economic Development Team. One of the stops was in the City of Claremont, which had previously hosted a wine walk event. The idea intrigued Dale Dawson, MSPA’s event coordinator, who expanded the idea and organized the first event.

“Come to the check-in booth as early as 4 p.m. and meet the ladies from La Crescenta Woman’s Club – [MSPA’s Wine Walk] co-sponsor and recipient of 15% of ticket sales as a donation; they will check you in and give you your supplies: a signature tote with a HWW logo wine glass, 15 tasting tickets, $10 in Montrose scrip and a Wine Walkers Guide Book showing where the pouring stations are and what they are pouring. There will also be live music in every block,” Dawson said to those who may be coming to the Wine Walk for the first time.

The event is a “small” fundraiser that generates support for a variety of beautification efforts in the Montrose Shopping Park.

Dawson notes this is an adult event and to “avoid bringing children” to the Wine Walk. Each person is required to have a ticket.

“Tickets are $55 and Wine Walkers receive back $10 in Montrose scrip,” Dawson added. “Tickets can be purchased online at www.shopmontrose.com, in-store at Copy Network or It Takes A Village Kids or at the VIP booth the evening of the event – if available tickets remain at that time.”

This year’s event is even more of a celebration at Once Upon a Time children’s bookstore.

“This is our 60th year [of the bookstore] and we will be celebrating with a toast at 5 p.m.,” said owner Maureen Palacios.

The toast will be led by Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, who has been a lifelong Once Upon a Time customer. He was one of the many Harry Potter fans who lined up outside the bookstore, many dressed in costume, each time a new book in the series was released.

“That will kick off the Wine Walk, which is one of the highlights of the holiday season,” she added. “People come into the store, some for the first time.”

For many, like Kassakhian, Once Upon a Time bookstore was the magical place where, as kids, they would get a chance to explore all types of books and become part of the Montrose children’s bookstore family.

“[We consider] everyone who comes to the bookstore as family,” Palacios said. “The Wine Walk is a great way to bring new folks into the stores and a great time to see old friends.”