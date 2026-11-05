A Rainy All Hallows Eve in Crescenta Valley

By Mary O’KEEFE

Southern Californians are not used to a wet Halloween but inclement weather did not stop the ghouls and ghosts from coming out in force – with umbrellas in hand.

The last time it rained on Halloween in the Los Angeles area was in 2014. Rain had only dampened the holiday in LA 11 times since 1877, according to reports including LA in a Minute.

At Spooktacular in the Montrose Shopping Park, the crowds of kids and adults began walking Honolulu Avenue early in hopes of beating the rain. The rain started around 6 p.m. though it was a little misty beforehand. But then it was full on rain. Kids ran from store to store to get their candy while parents chased them carrying umbrellas.

Then, as is tradition, many trick or treaters traveled from Honolulu Avenue to the streets of Sparr Heights where residents generously greeted all of the costumed creatures with candy. It was crowded (and a little difficult navigating the narrow sidewalks without bumping umbrellas) but there was as much laughter and excitement from rain-soaked kids as there was when the skies were clear.

One of the residents said they’ve given out an average every year of about $400 worth of candy on All Hallows Eve. Many residents decorated so the little spookies felt at home as they presented their candy bags ready to be filled with goodies. The residents who participated are always gracious and friendly as their driveways and porches fill with children.

St. Luke’s of the Mountains held a much drier event in Sadler Hall on Halloween as celebrants commemorated Dia de los Muertos and Samhain. Tables were filled with photos of loved ones who had passed over, food and decorations were on display and what seemed like 1,000 orange marigolds decorated the church’s sanctuary. Live music played throughout the night.

A day before, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept.-Crescenta Valley Station held its annual Trunk or Treat. The skies were cloudy but no rain fell as plenty of youngsters went from car to car to get their treats. They also enjoyed an outdoor movie.

Photos by Donna LIBRA, Charly SHELTON and

Robin GOLDSWORTHY

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