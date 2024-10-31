Special Presentations Highlight CV Town Council Meeting

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

In addition to reports on activities by community activists, the CV Town Council meeting, held on Oct. 17, included a presentation by Glendale Community College Superintendent/President Dr. Ryan Cornner and Trustee Desiree Rabinov. They presented information urging the passage of Measure GCC, which is on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Citing necessary improvements at the college, the $600 million bond would be repaid by homeowners through the levying of $25 per $100,000 assessment by the Los Angeles County Assessor. The shaded areas of the map show the assessment areas.

According to information distributed at the meeting, the bond measure would be controlled locally for GCC improvements only and could not be taken away by the state; an independent citizens’ oversight committee would be formed to conduct annual audits and public disclosure of all spending would be required; no funds could be used for administrator salaries or benefits; a local measure wold help GCC quality for state matching funds that would otherwie go to other communities.

It should be noted that Measure G, a $98 million facilities bond measure, was passed on March 5, 2002 to authorize the repair and rehabilitation of deteriorated educational facilities and to add classrooms and instructional support space at the Verdugo Campus of Glendale Community College (GCC) and the Adult Community Training Center (ACTC), renamed the Garfield Campus (Garfield).

Measure GC, at the election conducted on Nov. 8, 2016, voters approved the issue of up to $325,000,000 of the Glendale Community College District’s general obligation bonds. These funds enabled the District to continue to upgrade educational facilities, add classrooms and instructional support space at the Verdugo campus, Garfield campus and the Professional Development Center (PDC) in Montrose.

Outgoing assemblymember Laura Friedman then gave a legislative update outlining 12 bills she co-authored that were signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Friedman, who is running to succeed Congressmember Adam Schiff in California’s 30th Congressional District, then took questions from the audience. However, the only question centered on treatment centers that are reportedly opening in the local area. Friedman responded that more oversight is needed regarding this issue.

Friedman was then presented with a certificate of appreciation by the CV Town Council.

A candidate forum was then held. The CV Town Council currently has six seats available for council; three candidates – returning council members Frida Baghdassarian, Chris Kilpatrick and Dede Mueller – are vying for seats.

Moderating the forum was Land Use Committee member Ines Chessum.

Responding to a question regarding what prompted each candidate to run for the council, each outlined their initial reasons. Mueller wanted to originally fight the development of Eagle Canyon, Kilpatrick said the development of the 210 Freeway caught his attention but now his focus is on housing and Baghdassarian said she reacted to “community desires.”

Regarding what is the most important issue for each of them, Kilpatrick was quick to point out that his focus was on safety.

“It’s important to be vigilant with law enforcement and the community,” he said.

Baghdassarian agreed saying that safety and maintaining that safety were key issues for her.

Mueller pointed out that traffic issues and safety around schools were what she focused on. She also noted that high fire danger in the area and preparing people for that scenario were of importance to her.

Finally, Chessum asked the candidates what they felt was their biggest accomplishment while on council.

Baghdassarian, the current council president, cited reconnecting the community as her biggest accomplishment.

Mueller said that getting the community involved in “acknowledging that more engagement is desired” was her biggest accomplishment.

Kilpatrick, who was a former president of the council, congratulated Baghdassarian and Mueller on their outreach efforts, specifically regarding the topic of the U Matter Luxury Resort and the strong public comments regarding the facility.

The CVTC elections are on Friday, Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are open to all registered voters in the La Crescenta-Montrose unincorporated portion of LA County. Voting is being done at Sadler Hall on the grounds of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

During council business, Mueller commented the recent pancake breakfast held by the council had a strong community turnout and that overall the council was pleased.

Looking ahead, the lighting of the community Christmas tree is planned for Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. The free event will include the distribution of cookies and hot cocoa; a puppet show will take place prior to the event.

The meeting adjourned at 9:15 p.m.; the next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 21 at the community room of the La Crescenta Library.