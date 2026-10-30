Spooktacularly Spooky Time in Montrose

Fun is found along Honolulu during its annual Spooktacular event.

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

For those looking for safe and sane fun this Halloween, Montrose is gearing up for its traditional Spooktacular event. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, children can visit local merchants to get some sweet treats. Older kids (those 10 years and older) are asked not to visit the merchants for candy, though each store has its own policy. The streets from Verdugo to Las Palmas Avenue along Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard and Wickham Way will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Visitors to this rain or shine Spooktacular event will find the streets crowded with costumed participants of all ages. It wouldn’t be unusual to see dinosaurs, chefs and even a princess cavorting along Honolulu.

According to Dale Dawson, Montrose Shopping Park Assn. business administrator and events coordinator, those who have an appetite for a snack can stop by one of several booths at Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu including those selling kettle corn, cotton candy and lemonade. For something more substantial, local restaurants will be open and ready to serve the public.

“The Montrose Shopping Park Assn. is pleased to once again provide a safe and (mostly) sane environment for local trick-or-treaters to show off their fabulous costumes and pick up some treats,” Dawson said encouraging trick or treaters to stop by the shopping park.