LCWC Holds Soles4Souls ‘Shoe-Raiser’

By Ruth SOWBY

Soles4Souls is the catchy title members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club call its annual shoe drive. Sunday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. marked the day the highest number of pairs were donated to the Club in the four years of annual “shoe-raisers.”

“Our parent organization, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), shared information with all Clubs to encourage them to collaborate to support Soles4Souls,” said Cindy Charles, Evening Section co-director. “La Crescenta jumped on the opportunity and now has supported this project for the past four years.

Athletic shoes will be recycled for children to wear at playgrounds and parks around the world. Shoe manufacturer Nike will grind up each pair of donated athletic shoes that aren’t distributed to create new ones. Soles4Souls headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia will distribute the athletic shoes and other donated shoes internationally to various programs providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty.

Though the Club doesn’t make money on the event, Charles said the Club is glad that it doesn’t have to “foot” the bill for shipping.

“We are so grateful to not have the cost for shipping thanks to Zappos,” said Charles. “Members donate shipping supplies, such as boxes and packing tape. We tie pairs [of shoes] together or individually bag them as we pack them in the boxes. It is so much fun to see all the varieties of shoes we receive! We take all kinds: women’s, men’s and children’s [shoes].”

Charles said that 1,413 pairs of shoes were packed in 112 boxes that will be shipped to Atlanta.

In the Club parking lot, co-president Carol Stein was helping sort the shoes donated by community members. She also donated her own shoes.

“It helps me clean out my closet,” said Stein.

“Our community support is so appreciated by LCWC!” added Charles. “We enjoyed meeting those who dropped off shoes.”

She said that the LCWC hopes to continue this event annually.

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club was established in 1911. Its clubhouse will be 100 years old in 2025. The public will be invited to a community event planned for March16 to celebrate the clubhouse birthday.

Robin Goldsworthy contributed to this article.