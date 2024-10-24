Emergency Responders Honored by CV Armenian Center and Supervisor Kathryn Barger

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the Crescenta Valley Armenian Community Center and Meher and Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center has a long history of supporting emergency responders.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Members of the Crescenta Valley Armenian Community Center have served lunch to local firefighters, have donated funds in support of law enforcement and fire and, for over a decade, have supported Glendale Fire Dept.’s toy drive during the holidays.

The Center is also very supportive of the community at large. During the pandemic members of the Center supported the community by organizing, gathering donations, creating food packages and distributing to those in need. But beyond food, they also offered guidance on filling out unemployment insurance, mortgage support and rent deferment as well as guiding small businesses through red tape associated with the pandemic.

On Thursday, Center members honored emergency responders along with Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“I know I’m biased because I’m in the fifth district but I represent the best departments throughout the County,” Barger said. She added that emergency responders from the County and Glendale work together and thanked them all for their service.

Barger then took time to share her support of Prop 36.

“[If it passes] it will actually allow us to address what is going on in our community as it relates to drug abuse and I’m hoping that, as it moves forward, we can get people the help they need,” she said.

Barger had cast a dissenting vote during a supervisors meeting on a motion asking the Board to oppose Prop 36. [See her statement on page 5.]

She then turned her attention to honoring members of the Glendale police.

“Under the leadership of Chief Manny Cid, the Glendale Police Department has made significant strides to their community outreach resources and engagement. The core unit has been instrumental in addressing quality of life concerns in the Montrose – Crescenta [Valley] area, working closely with residents and business associations,” she said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept.-Crescenta Valley Station was also recognized.

“The Crescenta Valley Station has made an outstanding impact through their proactive approach to community safety,” Barger said. “Each year I’m proud to fund the sheriff department’s summer teams, which are dedicated to serve the unincorporated areas during the very busy summer season by addressing quality of life issues, solving crimes, establishing positive relationships with community groups and so much more.”

The Glendale and LA County fire departments were also recognized for their service to the community.

“Glendale Fire Station 29, situated on Honolulu Avenue, is known for their dedication not only in responding to emergencies but also participating in community events to educate and engage the residents of all ages,” Barger said.

Then it was LACoFD’s turn to be recognized.

“The individuals who are [being honored] are assigned to Fire Station 63, which serves the unincorporated La Crescenta community. The experience and teamwork of this crew are crucial in responding to emergencies and providing vital support during very challenging situations,” she said.

She pointed out that Captain Brown, who has worked at Station 63 for more than four years, is a military reservist officer in the U.S. Air Force and had just returned from a month-long deployment in Japan with his unit.

Barger also thanked members of the Center for their support to the community, and to the veterans of the American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 who attended the event.

She told audience members to feel free to reach out to her for any need in the community.

In addition to Barger’s office presenting a certificate of recognition to those emergency responders, the Center gave each a medal that was designed for them for the event.