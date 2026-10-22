Local Protestors Turn Out for No Kings Rally

By Julie BUTCHER

“I just became a citizen two years ago and I certainly didn’t become a citizen to see this country fall apart,” said one woman explaining why she was at Saturday’s No Kings rally outside Glendale City Hall. “In Germany, where I come from, we fought against the Nazis.”

She also joked that the current President could likely not answer half the questions she had to answer to become a citizen.

Her husband also weighed in.

“Everything we fought for, all of our rights and every advancement, is at risk,” he said. “People protested like this when I was a kid and now it’s a shame, but we have to do it all over again to show our daughter and to set an example.”

One Montrose resident shared that she was out “like everyone else” in response to the corruption and cruelty she sees from the current administration.

“I feel obligated to be out here,” she said.

East Area Progressive Democrats (EAPD) was the organizer of Saturday’s event.

“Nearly 1,000 residents of all ages, including some casting ballots for the first time, came together in 90 degree heat for Glendale’s No Kings: Vote Early rally.

Together we sent a resounding message to protect Americans’ freedoms and voting rights and to reject the cruelty, corruption and high costs of the failing Trump Presidency,” EAPD president Hans Johnson reported.

Live music was performed by local duo Los Dos, and hundreds of supportive honks from passing motorists joined the cacophony of surprisingly loud whistles handed out by organizers of a group watching for ICE raids. State Senator Sasha Renée Pérez and City Councilmember Elen Asatryan addressed the crowd.

“We have to protect our voting rights here in California,” Senator Pérez said. “If your vote was not so powerful, we would not see this administration spending millions to terrorize our community. But I will let you in on a secret and that is that when we organize, we win.”

Glendale’s fourth No Kings rally was one of more than 3,000 events held across the country. National organizers summed up the success of the day.

It is estimated that the Oct. 17 event was the largest early vote activation in U.S. history. Across nearly 3,000 events in 50 states, millions came together to vote early and make a plan to vote.

“No Kings: Vote Early is the next step of reclaiming power after a year of mass mobilizations,” explained https://www.nokings.org/. “It’s a day of non-partisan voter participation, being in community with each other and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options and is ready to make their voice count.”

“Glendale, with a population that is 51% immigrants – the highest percentage of any city on the West Coast – is a perfect location to uplift the message that diversity is strength,” EAPD’s Johnson added.

To vote early, visit https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/ for detailed election information.