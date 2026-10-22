Local Events Feature Halloween Fun … and Candy

There are several events in the area where kids and adults can celebrate Halloween.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Nothing says fall like Halloween.

At La Crescenta Presbyterian Church an afternoon of trunk or treating, pumpkin decorating and activities for the entire family takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids can come in costume and collect treats from festively decorated cars, then carve or paint a pumpkin at this free event. (Costumes must be family-friendly – absolutely no play weapons). Don’t forget a bag to collect treats!

Trunk or treat will take place on the church campus at 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta.

Halloween can find kids in costumes walking house-to-house, gathering as much trick or treat candy as they can, but it is also, reportedly, a dangerous night for pedestrians. Even with increased patrols the streets can be dangerous on Halloween.

To combat this, the California Highway Patrol is having a 12 Hour Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 and continuing to 6 a.m. on Nov. 1. Among the issues they’ll be looking for are drivers who are under the influence, perhaps after attending a Halloween party. Halloween night is a time when there are a lot of pedestrians on sidewalks and streets. This is an even more concerning issue in areas (like some in the foothills) that do not have sidewalks where children, sometimes very excited costumed children, run from house-to-house with bags of candy.

Several local agencies and organizations have turned to more controlled trick or treat events. For example, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept.–Crescenta Valley Station is having a trunk or treat event.

At the CV Station, many classic cars will be participating in this annual event. An estimated 20 to 25 vehicles and information booths can be found at the station.

“We have CHP, [Los Angeles County] Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Crescenta Valley Water District, Starbucks, Ralphs [market] and the La Crescenta Library,” said Deputy Maryanne Martin.

The movie “Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy” will be shown beginning at 6 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

“There will be a few game booths and a Halloween costume contest,” Martin added.

“Our annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event furthers our efforts to build positive relationships with the community and promote public safety and gives families the opportunities to interact with deputies and our participating partners outside of an enforcement setting,” said Captain Ryan A. Vienna, CV Sheriff’s Station. “We welcome the opportunity to promote Halloween safety during this event while working towards the longterm value of having strong relationships with the people we serve.”

The event is on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will be held at the CV Sheriff’s Station, 4554 Briggs Ave. in La Crescenta. It is sponsored by Early Rodders, Ralphs Market and CV Water District and is free to attend.

On Saturday, St. Luke’s of the Mountains will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos.

The church will be holding a Dia de los Muertos event on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the courtyard. There will be live music and dancing. Admission is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, is a multi-day Mexican holiday when family and friends gather to pay respect and remember loved ones and friends who have died.

The sacred ancient Gaelic festival Samhain will also be observed at the event. Samhain marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter. Like Dia de los Muertos it is a time to pay respect and celebrate the lives of those who have passed away. Halloween traces its heritage to Samhain. It is believed the time of Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 is when the veil between the physical and spiritual worlds is the thinnest.

People are invited to bring photos of their loved ones who have died to display on a decorated table at St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church is located at 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta at the corner of Rosemont Avenue.