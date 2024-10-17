CVTC Pancake Breakfast a Success – Now the Council Focuses on Elections

Supporters of the CV Town Council included (from left) Patrick Atwater of CVWD (with child), CVTC Recording Secretary Daniel Kim, current CVTC President and Candidate Frida Baghdassarian, CVTC Corresponding Secretary Kerri Lewin Brautigam, Vice President Jeffrey Rodriguez, GUSD Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson, CVTC Treasurer Donna Libra, CVTC Candidate Dede Mueller and CVTC Councilmember Ara Ordubegian. Photos by Mary O’KEEFE

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC) Annual Pancake Breakfast was hosted at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church on Saturday. There was a non-stop line of people enjoying their pancake and sausage breakfast.

Veteran Ron Bularz prepares pancake mix for the breakfast.

Veterans of American Legion Post 288 were busy in the kitchen flipping pancakes. CVTC members sold breakfast tickets.

Emergency responders were offered a free breakfast. Los Angeles County and Glendale fire department members stopped by as did LA Sheriff’s Dept. personnel. Supervisor for the Fifth District Kathryn Barger was at the breakfast showing her support for the community event as was State Senator Anthony Portantino, who enjoyed breakfast and conversations with local community members. Glendale Unified School District’s Superintendent Dr. Darneika Watson also stopped by.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger talks with some first responders during the pancake breakfast.

The pancake breakfast has been held for over 10 years and raises funds for the CVTC including for its scholarship program.

State Senator Anthony Portantino talks with a constituent during the pancake breakfast.

CVTC is the liaison between local residents and the office of the fifth district supervisor, currently Kathryn Barger. The members of the CVTC are elected by registered voters within the local unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. The Council has upcoming elections in November and is still looking for candidates. The election will be held on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 at St. Luke’s Sadler Hall. There are six seats open; three regular seats (each for three-year terms) and three alternate seats (each for a one-year term). Applications can be found on the CVTC website thecvcouncil.com.

 

