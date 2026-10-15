Grand Marshal of Glendale Montrose Christmas Parade Announced

The Glendale Montrose Christmas Parade has announced this year’s grand marshal – longtime community supporter Mary Pinola.

By Mary O’KEEFE

“I really didn’t know what to say,” said Mary Pinola when she was told she was chosen as the grand marshal of the 2026 Glendale Montrose Christmas Parade. “We had just finished a meeting in the boardroom at J’s Maintenance regarding plans for the [Mary Pinola] Education Fund’s future when Chris Waldheim brought in Montrose Christmas Parade memorabilia and shared the news. I was genuinely shocked and almost speechless. Robin Goldsworthy, editor of the Crescenta Valley Weekly and a member of our Education Fund board of advisors, was taking pictures. There were hugs all around and a few tears.”

Pinola is not one who craves the limelight. She has supported so many non-profit organizations over the years through the Mary Pinola Education Fund, including school clubs throughout the community, but many don’t know a lot about the dynamic woman behind the donations.

“Our work to start a very special Education Fund began back in the 1990s. During lunch with some close friends, we developed the idea of starting a fund and giving out grants from the proceeds of fundraisers. We enjoyed our camaraderie and friendship as much as the fact that we were able to benefit so many worthy projects,” she said.

At first the grants were small but were appreciated and supported the organizations that received the funds.

“One of our board members – Teri Rice – often comments she is impressed with how much difference even a grant of $500 or $1,000 can make to an organization. For example, one year we were able to give a grant of $990 to the math department at CVHS to purchase calculators. The calculators were purchased as soon as the grant was awarded and used to help hundreds of students prepare for their college entrance exams,” Pinola said. “In the 1990s, I had known of the work that Tom Miller was doing as executive director of what was then the Glendale Community Foundation and is now the Community Foundation of the Verdugos directed by Edna Karinski. Tom had worked with Chip Stone to start several donor advised funds. So when we had raised $60,000 we turned to Tom and Chip to help us establish a formal process for building the Fund, which is now the Mary Pinola Education Fund.”

The Mary Pinola Education Fund (the Fund) can be found at pinolafund.org. It provides grants annually for education projects in Montrose and the Crescenta-Cañada Valley.

The grant application process is now open; to be considered for a grant, applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

These grants have added much to the community in many ways.

“It really takes my breath away to tell you that we have given out almost a half million dollars to really wonderful programs throughout Montrose [and the] Crescenta-Cañada Valley. Each of these programs has directors with dreams. So often, all they need is a little financial support and they can get their ideas off the ground. They can have real opportunities for their students, schools or non-profit organizations,” Pinola said. “It is so rewarding to think that our Education Fund itself has grown to a principal of $750,000 and, in the words of the Community Foundation of the Verdugos, is set up to support programs ‘For Good – Forever.’”

The funds are raised throughout the year with donations to the Fund via its website. The main fundraiser – the Mary Pinola Education Fund Smart-A-Thon – is an annual event that has teams from across the community competing in a friendly trivia competition.

“I am sure that literally hundreds of your CV Weekly readers have helped us by supporting our bake sales, purchasing hand-made scarves, sponsoring Chris Waldheim and me in walking the LA Marathon – Chris walked seven and I walked 21 before it was just too, too, too hard – and making generous personal donations. One year, we collaborated with four other community organizations to make and sell a cookbook.

“Family and friends who moved out of the area nonetheless have continued their generous support with end-of-the-year donations. So many organizations, including the Montrose Shopping Park, have organized teams for the annual Smart-A-Thon fundraiser. I want to take this opportunity to let all of our Smart-A-Thon participants know that our 36th Smart-A-Thon is set for Friday, March 20, 2027 in the Council Room at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital,” she said.

When asked if she had one, or two, memories of those organizations that were awarded grants that stayed with her she replied, “Yes.”

“Actually, there are two organizations whose leadership and accomplishments are particularly impressive to me. The Falkon Robotics Program at Crescenta Valley High School, under the leadership of Heather Abrams [and Jacob Poole], has grown to serve 139 students in 2026. They design, build and operate competitive robots. [A lot] about the program is impressive, but I am really touched by all that Heather has been able to do for the students who love being a part of it. One visit to the ‘garage’ where the magic of Falkon 589 takes place and you can’t help but be impressed with her dedication [in] building a program that works for students with such a variety of abilities and backgrounds. We are very proud that our grants have helped her begin developing a summer program for elementary students and now she is working to expand it to serve middle school students. Her goal is to provide instruction and practice so more students will be prepared with entry level skills for her high school program,” she said. “The folks at the Crescenta Cañada Y have provided impressive support for Heather’s pioneering programs. Vince Iuculano and Joanne Pingry have helped by providing space and other essential resources for the new summer school robotics program and Annie Azizian, who is director of the [Y’s] Tujunga facility, has worked with Heather to implement an elementary school level summer program. They describe this as a ‘feeder program’ for the upper grades. It is so fun and rewarding to see children in even first and second grade creating their own ‘spaceships.’”

Pinola also is proud that the fund has been able to partner with Crescenta Cañada Y to complete funding for its new preschool playground at the Tujunga facility.

“It was the largest project we had undertaken and it truly opened the door to more possibilities for collaborations throughout our community,” Pinola said.

Raising funds, organizing the Smart-A-Thon and reviewing the grant applications is just part of what has to be done to keep the fund moving forward and Pinola cannot think of a more rewarding way to spend her time.

“Who wouldn’t give 100% to a program that keeps you in touch with wonderful friends and family as well as community leaders and educators? It means you learn about exciting ideas and new approaches to education. It means working with a board of advisors that strives to give every funding request respectful consideration. Together, we often know of other community resources that might be helpful to a grant request or ways we can bring people together to accomplish a goal,” she said.

At first being named grand marshal was so overwhelming that it took her a while to realize what had happened.

“Once the news began to sink in, I felt so honored and very grateful. The Montrose and Crescenta Cañada communities have been such an important part of my life for almost four decades. In 1988, I served as honorary mayor and rode in the Montrose Christmas Parade with our three young daughters. Now they are grown with husbands and children of their own. They will all be here on Saturday, Dec. 5 to participate in the parade again,” she said. “I am so excited to be a part of the Montrose Christmas Parade and represent our commitment to supporting the very best in educational programs throughout our community. I thank the thousands of people who have stood with us to accomplish the goal benefiting our foothill communities for generations to come.

“I am very grateful to those who serve on our board of advisors: Leila Bell, Rick Dinger, Robin Goldsworthy, Jo Loomis, Bobbi Parker, Teri Rice, Patty Steur and Chris Waldheim. We also thank Edna Karinski, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Verdugos. A special thank you to my family – my husband and our three daughters – for their ongoing support and encouragement: Emily, Paige and Noelle. Thank you all.”