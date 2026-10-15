‘Fall into the Holidays’ Boutique Comes to La Crescenta

By Eliza PARTIKA

There’s something special for everyone’s holiday gift list – or your own – at the Crescenta Valley Lions Club Annual Art, Craft and Gift Boutique. “Fall into the Holidays” takes place on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at historic St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Admission is free.

This year’s boutique will feature over 30 vendors, all local artisans and craftspeople offering handmade creations such as hats, scarves and aprons, one-of-a-kind jewelry, gifts and home and beauty products. Several local artists will sell original paintings and ceramics. National brands featured in this year’s boutique will include The Pampered Chef, Jafra and doTERRA. Shoppers can also enjoy a raffle, a baked goods sale and barbecued food available for purchase. Local a’cappella singing group Monday@JoJo’s will provide entertainment in the late morning.

“We’re excited to welcome more vendors than ever this year, many of them local, something I am very proud of,” said Diana Tyson, the Lions Club’s boutique chair. “There will be plenty of opportunities to find a thoughtful gift, discover something unique for your home and support programs that make a difference for local young people.”

Proceeds from shoppers’ purchases will provide funds to support The Firehouse Youth Center on the St. Luke’s campus and the high school scholarship program that the Crescenta Valley Lions Club hosts.

For more than 15 years, The Firehouse has offered Crescenta Valley youth a safe place to gather for support, friendship, meals and activities. Among its programs is a free early-morning breakfast for Rosemont Middle School students every Wednesday.

The Lions Club also awards scholarships each year to graduating seniors from Crescenta Valley and Clark Magnet high schools who have demonstrated a commitment to community service. Funds raised through this boutique will support six future scholarship awards.

Serving the local foothill communities since 1947, the Crescenta Valley Lions Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its projects include providing backpacks filled with toiletries and school supplies to foster children, collecting food for local food banks – including the Bailey Center – supporting the Crescenta Valley High School Leo service club, and contributing funds and volunteer time to The Firehouse and other community programs. The club is part of Lions Clubs International, whose motto is “We Serve.”

Event sponsors include: State Farm, Chris Aristo, Diana Tyson Real Estate, Berolina Bakery & Pastry Shop, Crescenta Valley Insurance and J’s Maids.

“We love doing things that support our community, that get people out and about and meeting people and supporting small businesses in the community. That’s what happens through this boutique. It also gives us the opportunity to raise money through the Lions Club to help support students and also [an opportunity to support] the Firehouse,” Tyson said. “This event does so many things to support our community.”

For more information, find the event details on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1713876119295831/ or contact Diana Tyson at (818) 625-5221 or email lions91214@gmail.com.