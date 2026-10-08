Safe, Seen and Heard

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Glendale Community College Inclusion Center was a vision of students looking for a welcoming space where underrepresented students could discover a sense of belonging, build connections and remind one another they are not alone. The grand opening celebrated that student-led effort and the community support and state advocacy that helped bring it to life.

On Monday Glendale Community College held an official ribbon-cutting of its Inclusion Center. Opening the ceremony was GCC Superintendent/President Dr. Ryan Cornner, who thanked all of those who support the college.

“Our world is rapidly changing. Right now we face unprecedented challenges in higher education, as well as in our broader communities. These challenges are real and at times heavy,” Cornner said.

He added this makes the work done in education more urgent and meaningful.

“It is during these times that we need to hold tight to who we are in our institution and remain steadfastly committed to the values of our institution, and what we seek to achieve,” he said. “At GCC our vision calls on us to be committed to building community and a sense of belonging for all. This is a guiding principle that we adhere to as a college.”

And that commitment was part of the inspiration for the Inclusion Center; however, the real force behind it was the students.

It all started when members from GCC’s Black Student Union went to the administration with a request to provide a space where students from diverse backgrounds could “connect, collaborate and support” one another, Cornner said.

The administration then asked members from student groups what they would like the Inclusion Center to be – and they responded.

The center is located on the second floor of the Camino Real Building on campus. It has several rooms that feature glass walls, common areas and a kitchen. The idea is to get all students from all backgrounds and cultures to dialogue in a safe space.

“This beautiful space was made possible by funding from Measure GC, our bonds, (3:20) along with $1.5 million in funding secured by Senator Adam Schiff during his time as a California Congress member,” said Cornner.

“When I was a student here I would have loved a space to engage my culture and learn from others with different backgrounds,” said Dr. Sevan Benlian, president of the GCC board of trustees.

Benlian added that Schiff has supported working families and education including promoting the rights “and the representation of student groups represented in our new Inclusion Center.”

Senator Adam Schiff, who was on-site for the ribbon cutting, said he was proud of being on the faculty at the college years ago.

“I was an adjunct professor – I taught, not surprisingly, political science,” he said. “I had such a marvelous experience interacting with the students and faculty, and getting acquainted with just how challenging it is to be both a student and a faculty member here.”

Schiff praised the staff, students and board of GCC and congratulated them on building a world-class institution.

“I am also very grateful to be here because it’s a seat of higher learning and my father used to say, ‘Education is the one thing they can never take away from you,’ which I think is a common experience of any immigrant community. It’s the one thing that you take with you everywhere you go in life and [it] opens so many doors.”

He added that he was proud to have been a “small piece” in bringing federal funding to help support the students’ efforts.

Billi Brooks, who is now a Black Student Union liaison, said she was part of the group of founding students of the center.

“[The founders] wanted a space for us to be able to engage with one another and still be safe, seen and heard on campus,” she said. “I want my fellow students to look all around and know that this space shows that our voices matter here at GCC.”

The space has been open for a few weeks for students prior to the ribbon cutting and students have been making good use of the space.

“This is a room where students can study, [listen to] music, karaoke or hang out,” said “Aaron,” a student who was in one of the rooms. He added that it can also be just a quiet place for students to be with friends. He said it was a place where students support each other.

“We’re basically our own therapists at the same time,” he added.

Student “Andrea” said she liked that the walls were glass, which makes it feel more inclusive but her favorite room is the kitchen. She found that people don’t just come in and cook but actually share recipes and food. Having a common place to share a meal brings students together and is a good way to start conversations.