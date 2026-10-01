Blessing of the Animals at St. Luke’s

By Mary O’KEEFE

All creatures great and small are invited to St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. for its annual Blessing of the Animals.

“The practice grows out of the life of St. Francis, who called all creatures his brothers and sisters. The stories about him are wonderful: preaching to the birds, who were said to listen quietly, and making peace between the people of the town of Gubbio (Italy) and a wolf that had been terrorizing them. Near the end of his life he wrote his Canticle of the Creatures, a hymn praising God through the sun, moon, wind, water, fire and earth. Blessings of animals, especially working animals like horses, oxen and sheep, go back centuries in Christian Europe, because peoples’ lives and livelihoods depended on them. In the United States, the St. Francis Day blessing became widely popular in the late 20th century, and today it is one of the most joyful services of the whole church year,” said Guy Leemhuis, vicar of St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church.

There are a few churches that hold blessing of the animals services earlier in the year; however, that is usually in honor of St. Anthony.

“Most churches – Episcopal, Roman Catholic, Lutheran and others – tie the blessing to the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, which falls on Oct. 4. St. Francis died on the evening of Oct. 3, 1226, and the church remembers him on the 4th. Because the feast often lands midweek, many congregations hold the blessing on the nearest weekend so families can come. This year we are fortunate: Oct. 4 falls on a Sunday, so we will celebrate on the feast day itself. Other churches choose a different date for practical reasons, like weather or parish schedules,” Leemhuis said. “There is also a separate and much older tradition, especially in Mexico, Spain and Latin America, of blessing animals on the feast of St. Anthony the Abbot in January or around Easter. Here in Los Angeles, the famous blessing on Olvera Street comes from that tradition. So different dates don’t mean different beliefs; they reflect different saints and customs that all celebrate the same thing: God’s love for every living creature.”

All are welcomed to St. Luke’s Blessing of the Animals as well as at any regular service.

“Everyone is welcome: members, neighbors, people of other faiths and people of no particular faith,” Leemhuis said. “God’s love for creation doesn’t come with a membership card, and neither does our blessing. If you love an animal, you and your animal belong here.”

And all kinds of animals are welcomed – from dogs and cats to birds and turtles.

“One of my favorites was blessing earthworms before they were placed in our community garden. It’s a good reminder that St. Francis’ vision includes even the smallest, humblest creatures, the ones quietly doing the work of keeping the soil alive. I have nine dogs of my own, so I have a soft spot for every animal that comes through the gate. No creature is too big or too small; if it can safely make the trip, we’ll bless it,” he said.

And if animals are not able to come but their pet parent would still like them to receive a blessing, a photograph will do. Leemhuis added that there will also be a prayer offered for animals that have passed.

“Grief for a pet is real grief and the church should honor it. And if an animal is too ill or anxious to travel, people can contact me at vicar@sllc.church and we can arrange a prayer or blessing another way,” he said.

The blessing is part of the church’s bilingual services held in English and Spanish. It will be held outdoors in St. Luke’s of the Mountains’ courtyard. If it rains, the ceremony will be moved into the parish [Sadler] hall.

“It is a relaxed and joyful service and nobody minds a bark or a meow during the prayers. We give thanks for God’s creation, and then I will bless each animal individually, by name, with a hand laid gently on the animal (if the animal is comfortable with it) and, if the owner wishes, a sprinkle of holy water,” Leemhuis said. “We simply ask that dogs be on leashes and that cats, birds and small animals come in carriers or cages for everyone’s safety and comfort.”