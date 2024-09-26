Oktoberfest 2024 Coming to Town

For those hankering for some bratwurst and beer and are ready to don their lederhosen, the Montrose Verdugo City Chamber is hosting this highly anticipated annual event.

The sound of a traditional German brass band, and the music of other popular bands, will be heard on Honolulu Avenue on the afternoon and evening of Oct. 5. That is when, for the 45th year, the Montrose Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce hosts all things German at the annual Oktoberfest.

The festival dates back to 1810 and, according to mybucketlistevents.com, Oktoberfest began as the marriage ceremony between Prince Ludwig and Princess Therese. All of the townspeople were invited to attend the festival, which took place in the fields outside of the city gates. Following the wedding the fields were named Theresienwiese after the princess, and the party was such a hit that the townspeople asked King Ludwig to continue the celebration the following year.

Though some Oktoberfest celebrations have died out over time, one of the biggest – in Germany – hosts an estimated 7 million people over 17 or 18 days. The Montrose Oktoberfest lasts just one day – this year on Oct. 5 from noon to 10 p.m. in the 2200-2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue – but offers plenty for attendees to enjoy.

According to the Montrose Verdugo City Chamber website, as in years past there will be plenty of food for purchase including a full dinner consisting of Schreiner’s bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad and rye bread, 1 lb. turkey leg, hot dogs, pretzels, strudel, churros and soda/juice/water.

German food provided by Schreiner’s Fine Sausages.

Also available for ticketholders are plenty of games and rides, free events like the popular contests including the Mr./Ms. Oktoberfest contest, Lil’ Mister & Lil’ Miss Oktoberfest contest and the stein holding contest.

Regular attendees to the annual event will see some changes to the Montrose Oktoberfest. According to Mavil Aghadjanian, executive director of the Montrose Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce, one exciting change is where the rides and games will be found.

“This year, we are spreading out the rides and games even more so across all three blocks of Honolulu Avenue,” said Aghadjanian. “The Ferris wheel will once again be on Honolulu and Verdugo Road. For the second year in a row tickets can be purchased beforehand.” She added that the family-friendly attractions, like the rides, games and entertainment, are the most popular events at Oktoberfest.

As an added bonus, when a package of 100 games and rides tickets is purchased before the event, the Chamber will provide the ticket buyer with a free drink at Oktoberfest.

“Online tickets can still be purchased on the day of the event through the website montrosechamber.org/montroseoktoberfest or via the QR codes posted across the event,” she said adding this process will save time in long ticket queue lines. “Online tickets can be picked up at the two redemption booths (one in front of Coffee Bean and the other in front of Tutti Frutti).”

For folks who want the fun to last of Oktoberfest, the Chamber is selling collectible merchandise.

“We have a 2024 Oktoberfest bucket hat for $10 or four tickets and a 2024 Oktoberfest T-shirt for $25 or 10 tickets,” Aghadjanian said. “Both can be purchased online through the ticket presale page on the Chamber’s website or at the event at the MVCC info booth across the Tarlani building [at 2437 Honolulu].”

The lingering effects of COVID-19 haven’t dampened the enthusiasm that greets Oktoberfest every year.

“Luckily we did not have to implement any COVID-related changes since we resumed the event after all the COVID mandates were no longer in effect,” said Aghadjanian adding that post COVID crowds are as plentiful as before the pandemic.

“I believe people were eager to get out and enjoy this beloved community event once again,” she said. “We weren’t sure how people would feel after having to stay six feet away from [each other] throughout the pandemic; but it just goes to show how much in-person events are still appreciated and how the community missed participating in this family-friendly event.”

Admission to Oktoberfest is free.

To learn more, visit https://www.montrosechamber.org.