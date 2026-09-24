Residents Find Affordable Housing at Pioneer Village

By Mary O’KEEFE

Pioneer Village in Glendale had its grand opening on Tuesday and attendance at the event was standing room only. Those who attended included elected officials, city and state staff, members of Linc Housing, National CORE (National Community Renaissance) and residents.

The complex features 340 apartments in three, five-story buildings. The apartments are available for households earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income (in Glendale the area median income is $88,393 according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Of those 340 units, 92 are restricted to senior housing for those ages 62 and older. They consist of 32 studio and 60 one-bedroom apartments.

There are 245 units for families, which include one and two bedroom units, and three units for on-site property managers.

The complex is laid out in “a series of north-south fingers connected by bridges, courtyards and open spaces to maximize airflow and access to natural light,” according to a statement from Linc Housing.

These affordable housing units were made possible by several agencies working together. They included the general contractor – National CORE – which is a non-profit affordable housing developer, which includes the Hope through Housing Foundation that “provides high-quality services for residents to improve their lives and their communities,” according to National CORE.

Linc Housing was established in 1984 and works to create housing that is “affordable, environmentally sustainable and a catalyst for community improvement,” according to Linc Housing.

“Pioneer Village also features all-electric appliances and is designed to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold rating requirements from the U.S. Green Building Council,” according to a Linc Housing statement.

There are 342 subterranean parking spaces provided that include 35 electric vehicle stalls.

“This is the second new development in the City of Glendale. It’s been wonderful to have a partner during these times. We have been very successful together,” said Mike Ruane, president of National CORE.

“I am absolutely delighted to be here for so many reasons,” said Suny Lay Chang, president and CEO of Linc Housing. “First of all, any day you open a new project is a wonderful day [and] any day when you open the largest project you have ever worked on it is an amazing day.”

She pointed out that for about five decades the area where the Pioneer Village now stands was an empty lot.

“This site connects a lot of the underutilized areas in the city of Glendale and we’re really proud of that,” she said.

Chang added that the complex offers so much more than just apartments.

“We have life-enhancing resident services,” she said.

These include community rooms, computer labs, roof decks, private offices, outdoor barbecues and laundry facilities.

Glendale Mayor Ardy Kassakhian commented that the name of the apartments – Pioneer Village – was appropriate.

“Because it does take a village,” he said.

He then thanked the present and former Glendale City Council members who supported the project, as well as many others who worked together to create the space.

“This was a former AT&T site. In 2019, the City saw an opportunity to purchase this 2.8-acre property for over $13 million for a large vision … a very large housing project,” he said. “The City made this initial investment in the property. We went through the competitive bidding process and Linc Housing and National CORE came to the table with excellent project proposals.”

Through Glendale Housing Authority the city was able to commit about $28.4 million to help the development.

“It is not just about the financial dollars,” he added. “It is also about making sure that families and our elderly citizens, residents and seniors live out their lives in dignity.”

Kassakhian said there is evidence of a great need for affordable housing since over 7,000 people applied for the 345 apartments.

Most apartments are now occupied and the small number that do not yet have people moving in are having applications reviewed.

Emily Warnecke, one of the first residents in Pioneer Village, spoke at the ribbon cutting. She has a spine disease and said over the years it was difficult finding affordable housing that can actually work for her. She had moved around a lot until she found Pioneer Village.

“I’m very blessed that I found this place,” she said. “I was one of the first people to get into the building.”

She added the fact that her apartment now has grip bars in the shower has made a huge difference and she feels safer.

She also said that rent increases in other apartments where she had lived had been a burden to her overall fixed income but now, because of affordable housing, she is able to buy what many others commonly purchase – like paper towels.

Resident Sofia Novshadian moved into her new apartment 10 days ago.

She said she liked the cleanliness of the apartment and the complex, and the fact that it was close to the park.

Chang said stories that she hears from residents are worth calling out.

“Rent for many people is the single largest share of their budget. If we can get that back into a number that makes sense, that you can afford, that is no more than 30% of what you earn or receive, gives you choices,” she said. “It gives you back opportunities. It means that you don’t have to work that extra job. It means that you don’t have to make choices between school books and rent.

“I heard another resident who talked about not having to ration toilet paper. These are the kinds of things that are the realities of daily life. We are so pleased that we are able to open this [complex] up, that we can do this for Emily and 339 other families and seniors.”