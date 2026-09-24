By Mary O’KEEFE

The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) has sent out notices encouraging voters to “Make a Plan to Vote Early.”

People can register or verify that they are registered to vote by going to https://registertovote.ca.gov. The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 general election is Oct. 19.

All registered voters will be mailed a ballot no later than Oct. 3. Registered voters can drop off ballots at drop boxes located around Los Angeles County starting on Oct. 5. Voting centers will be available Oct. 24 through Election Day, Nov. 3.

For in-person and mail-in voting, LA County provides voting materials and assistance in 18 different languages.

Registered voters can return their mail-in ballot at an official ballot drop box or vote in-person at any of the vote centers in LA County.

Voters can also vote-by-mail; however, the California Secretary of State has some suggestions:

“To ensure your ballot is postmarked by Election Day make sure to mail it at least seven days in advance. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3.”

In the past the RR/CC has advised voters to make certain their ballots are postmarked by Nov. 3 by walking into the USPS and have their ballots postmarked in person.