Oktoberfest Season is Coming to Montrose

This Oct. 3 will mark the 47th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest in Montrose.

By Mary O’KEEFE

“Oktoberfest is proudly supported by Babaians Law Firm and presented by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce,” said Molly Burke, president/CEO Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce.

Oktoberfest, which is on Oct. 3 this year, is one of the longest running and largest single-day street festivals in Southern California and brings thousands of people to Montrose.

The tradition of Oktoberfest can trace its heritage to Munich, Germany in 1810. According to historical reports, the first Oktoberfest was the celebration of the wedding of Bavarian King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The following year the Bavarian Agricultural Association decided to hold the festival again. The celebratory event is a Montrose tradition.

Folks will find a lot of German music, food and, of course, beer. Booths line the 2200, 2300 and 2400 blocks of Honolulu Avenue and are manned by volunteers. There are also games and rides for all ages along Honolulu Avenue.

An event of this size take a lot of time to plan.

“Our first official Oktoberfest Committee meeting is typically held in June, but the planning actually starts much earlier. We begin outreach as early as March to some of our longtime vendors and entertainment acts so we can start getting the major pieces in place,” Burke said. “It really takes a village to put Oktoberfest together and we’re incredibly lucky to have committee members, businesses and volunteers who return year after year to help make it happen. It’s truly a community effort, which is a big part of what makes the event so special.”

The traditional fan favorites will be found at the event, however this year the committee is giving the Bavarian Stage some extra attention: all three of the free contests will be moving to that stage. FM Radio will be returning followed by a brand-new German band.

“We’re also adding a Euro Bungee attraction for kids and a new dessert trailer serving mini donuts, fried Oreos and more,” Burke added. “We’re bringing back some favorite highlights too, including face painting and free activities in our Kids’ Zone, proudly supported by the YMCA of the Foothills, and our two Winegartens, sponsored by CV Weekly. Whether you’re making art with the kids or raising a glass of wine instead of a stein of beer, there’s a little something for everyone.”

Admission to Oktoberfest is free, parking is available in local Montrose parking lots and there is limited street parking. For those planning on attending Oktoberfest it is encouraged to give themselves enough time to find parking.

“One important note for our neighbors: street closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 so we can begin setting up for Saturday. Broadview Drive and Florencita Avenue will remain open, but Honolulu Avenue and many of the side streets within the event area will begin to be blocked off. Please watch for posted parking restrictions and plan accordingly,” Burke said.

Although admission is free, many of the items, like food and drinks, are available through purchase.

“If you’re planning to purchase food or drinks, go on rides, or play any of the games, you’ll need to buy event tickets. Tickets can be purchased with cash or card at ticket booths throughout the event or you can buy them online ahead of time,” Burke said. “If you’re planning to enjoy a beer or glass of wine with us, make sure to bring a valid ID. ID-check booths are located next to each ticket booth, where you’ll receive a wristband after your ID is verified.”

Those who attend Oktoberfest will find a variety of music, food, drink and fun things to do – and they will also be supporting the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber and their community.

“Funds raised through Oktoberfest help support our business advocacy and development efforts, [provide] free educational workshops and networking opportunities, ribbon cuttings, community events, marketing and promotion of local businesses, and programs that connect our businesses with residents, community leaders and one another. They also allow us to be there when a local business needs help, whether that involves making a connection, navigating an issue, finding the right resource or simply making sure its voice is heard,” Burke said. “And that support extends beyond our businesses. Part of being a Chamber is supporting the organizations that support our community. We work alongside and help promote local non-profits and community organizations throughout the year – many of which you’ll see with booths right at Oktoberfest.”

Burke added the Oktoberfest event and fundraiser would not be possible without the Oktoberfest Committee, sponsors, local businesses, Chamber board members and the volunteers who donate their time.

And more volunteers are always needed. Anyone interested in volunteering for Oktoberfest can go to mvcc@montrosechamberofcommerce.org.

The event generally draws around 20,000 people throughout the day, making Oktoberfest one of the biggest days of the year in Montrose.

“One of my favorite things about Oktoberfest, though, is that even with a crowd that size, it still feels incredibly local. Our Volunteer Chair, Laurie Jo Phillips, always describes Oktoberfest as ‘a big community reunion’ and I think that’s exactly what it is. You see business owners coming down with their friends after they close up for the day, old high school friends running into each other, local kids hanging out together, and families who have made Oktoberfest a tradition for years,” Burke said. “After 47 years, we even have people who came to Oktoberfest as kids now bringing their own kids. There’s something really special about looking down Honolulu Avenue and seeing so many different parts of our community all together in one place.”