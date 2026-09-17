Members and Guests of the GBRA Gather in Tribute of 9/11

By Ruth SOWBY

The 25th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11 was scheduled “rain or shine” (there was plenty of “shine”) on the grounds of the Jeffers Estate in La Cañada Flintridge. War veterans were scheduled to speak at the event; all of those present were richly fed by tales of heroism in warfare.

The invocation and open commentary was given by Pastor Jon T. Karn of Light on the Corner Church in Montrose.

“I thank you that the very last face that Osama bin Laden saw was an American face,” Pastor Karn said. “Drive [the] twisted hatred from our shows and the world.”

The veterans then dominated the program. All were introduced by Glendale Burbank/Crescenta Valley Republic Assembly – GBRA – President Lois Billings: Sgt. Joseph “Peppy” Sciarra, a 102-year-old WW II vet who served in the Pacific; Appo Jabarian, VP of the American Armenian Nat’l. Security Institute; Mike Mohill, who served in the U.S. Army, 1964-67, in Vietnam; Sgt. John Merguerian, who served in Iraq, teaching classes to the Iraqi army. He speaks multiple Middle Eastern languages including proficiency in Urdu; Allen Brandstater, a longtime political consultant. He has spent over five decades managing local and national campaigns. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army Nat’l. Guard, having served in the infantry during the Vietnam War era; Major Mark MacCarley, who served an over 30-year distinguished military career. He has appeared as a military analyst on CNN and other major networks. “If I hadn’t gone into the military, I would have been disowned by my old man. In 1983 he said, ‘Get yourself over to the recruiter.’”

The GBRA, founded in 1935, is a grassroots political organization dedicated to recruiting conservative candidates and promoting Republican values.