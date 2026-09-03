Fundraiser to Benefit 7 Seas Collective

By Mary O’KEEFE

Folks are encouraged to clean out their closets and garages on Sept. 10 to support 7 Seas Collective, a non-profit organization.

The goal of 7 Seas is to inspire a global community of citizen scientists through education to connect toward a better understanding of the changing coastal ecosystems.

The non-profit was founded by Crescenta Valley High School, and Prom Plus, alumna Jessy Shelton. She and her team – vice president Catherine Campbell and Development director Michael Berns – host several events throughout the year when individuals can help conduct a beach survey, collecting data on the changes in the sand, from wracks [the collection of seaweed, seagrass and driftwood found on the beach] to critters, like crabs. The data is sent onto a citizen scientific collection program.

In addition, the organization holds STEAM Social Hours when it gathers together specialists in a variety of science fields.

“This gives you the chance to learn from multiple science experts and go with your own flow of conversation,” according to 7 Seas.

The focus of 7 Seas is to educate the public on how the ocean is changing and the role it plays in everyone’s life, Shelton said.

Shelton grew up in Crescenta Valley but spent all of her free time at the beach. She knows how actions in her hometown affects the ocean. She is working on developing a conference that is titled “From the Mountains to the Sea.” She will gather other organizations to share how what goes into local storm drains often finds its way to the beach and the ocean. It is a way to show how connected we all are to the ocean, including how it affects the weather.

“We want to show how the ocean and the land are interconnected,” she said.

Shelton and Campbell have attended many outreach venues and have spoken at a variety of events, including at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Since she was in grade school Shelton has been involved in non-profits in Crescenta Valley including Prom Plus.

“I learned through Prom Plus and by being a member of a volunteer-centered family how important non-profits organizations are,” she said.

She has learned that being the founder of a non-profit has some challenges.

“I didn’t realize that outreach and communication would be so difficult even through the use of social media,” she said.

She does, however, realize how important fundraising is and how getting as many people involved as possible is something that has to be worked on constantly.

This fundraiser collects clothes, household textiles, small household goods and books. Individuals can dropoff items at the Fire House, 2563 Foothill Blvd., from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Clothes are wanted – men’s, women’s and children’s coats, shoes, scarves, handbags, wallets, fashion accessories, belts, backpacks, etc. Household textiles wanted include bedding, comforters, blankets, sheets, towels, linen tablecloths, curtains, pillows, etc. Small household goods, including kitchen items such as pots, pans, dishes, silverware, glasses, serving pieces and hand-held appliances and home decorative items, knick-knacks, toys, games and small electronics are also wanted. Books and media, whether paperback or hardcover, regardless of genre, are also wanted. Note that media needs to be boxed and no encyclopedias or text books will be accepted.