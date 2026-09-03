Celebrating 17 Years

For 17 years the local newspaper has been a part of the community.

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Sept. 4, Crescenta Valley Weekly will celebrate its 17th anniversary. On some days it seems like time has flown; on other days it seems as if we have always been at this paper.

The paper was started by Robin Goldsworthy after she was told the Crescenta Valley Sun, where she was a city editor, would go dark. Up until then the CV Sun was the local paper in the area. Glendale NewsPress covered Glendale; both were under the management of LA Times/LA Times Community News. Although there had been rumors of the closure of the CV Sun it was still an emotional event when the announcement was made. CV Sun had created a dedicated reader base and the need for local stories was evident.

“I felt that the CV community needed a community newspaper and I felt that I was the most likely candidate to produce it,” Goldsworthy said. “I had lived up here, at that point, for about 30 years and, as the previous city editor of CV Sun, felt I had my finger on the pulse of the community.”

It was not an easy decision to start a newspaper – either financially or emotionally. With one son already grown, she still had a son in high school, one on his way to college and one in the workforce. Goldsworthy found out right away how all encompassing the paper would be when she was not able to travel with her husband to set up her son at college because the paper’s first issue was being worked on.

Sept. 4, 2009 was the only time the paper was published on a Friday. That was due to the Station Fire; so many streets were closed off so it would be difficult for drivers to deliver the papers. In fact, there wasn’t even a CV Weekly office; the first issue was produced from the kitchen table of one of the writers.

Although CVW’s first issue was released on Sept. 4, the paper’s reporters had been on the ground since the paper received a call about a “small fire” that had started in the Angeles National Forest on Aug. 26. That small fire grew quickly.

The newspaper literally started in a blaze. Although the paper was not printed until Sept. 4, CVW reporters were out in the community early on covering the fire in local neighborhoods where they were familiar. The reporters attended every update at the fire command center at Hansen Dam. They were in constant contact with local officials including the CV Town Council, CV Fire Safe Council/Roger Young, fire departments, law enforcement and the office of the LA County Supervisor. Reporters relayed all of their reporting to Goldsworthy, who was at the news desk sending out emails to over 3,000 people – sometimes five times a day – as information became available.

CVW staff began a practice that continues today – local community members call into the paper to share stories and updates of what they’ve witnessed.

CVW staff continued to cover the fire, along with traffic accidents, burglaries and school events. It became exactly what a community paper should be: a place that shares stories about the community.

When CVW started, the term “news desert” was a not used that often though currently it is more commonly heard. Over 17 years the number of independent newspapers that have closed across the country has grown substantially. Many have been bought by larger media companies and then shuttered, while others have closed due to receiving less advertising – the lifeblood of a newspaper.

CVW staff has always served the community, which in addition to Sunland-Tujunga, La Crescenta, La Cañada, Montrose and Sparr Heights, includes Glendale, parts of Burbank and Toluca Lake. Over the years CVW has trained young writers who have moved on to larger media outlets. The newspaper continues to offer a place for new journalists to learn at the level of an independent newspaper.

Independent newspapers, like all, survive on subscribers and advertising.

“We appreciate the community members that continue to support us through their subscriptions and invite others to join our family of subscribers,” Goldsworthy said. “We have seen a decrease in advertising – many have turned to social media – but the benefits of advertising in the local newspaper include reaching a targeted audience, which is supported by our outstanding readers.”

CVW has always promoted the philosophy of “shop local” and, as a small community business, continues to support other local businesses.

“Our philosophy is to showcase local businesses that make up and support our community,” Goldsworthy said.

According to a 2024 survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, about 76% of all small business owners reported in the last 12 months volunteering their time to work on behalf of civic groups, charities, youth sports programs, schools, religious organizations or similar activities. And 63% of small business owners reported providing in-kind contributions.

Anyone who would like to advertise or subscribe to CVW, please contact the office at (818) 248-2740 or visit www.cvweekly.com.