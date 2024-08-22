Burgers, Brews & Blues at McGroarty Arts Center

Glendale resident and Clark Magnet student Jad Abdoush snaps a shot of 17-year old volunteers, from left, Samantha Sabinas, Stephany Gutierrez and Airin Avanesian. Photos by Ruth SOWBY

By Ruth SOWBY

Where else can you get free admission, free entertainment, free art class info, and beautiful weather at the same time? That’s just what happened on Saturday’s balmy night when the McGroarty Arts Center in Tujunga held its annual Burgers, Brews & Blues event.  

Lake View Terrace resident Griffith A. Birkner waits for the trimmings for his cheeseburger at the McGroarty Arts Center’s fundraiser.
McGroarty Arts Center volunteer Joe Aguirre whistles while he works at the Center’s fundraiser on Saturday.

Since the money from this fundraiser comes from food purchased, the sale of the burgers and brews benefitted the Center’s mission to provide affordable arts education, events and programs to the foothill community.

More than 300 supporters showed up for Burgers, Brews & Blues at the McGroarty Arts Center in Tujunga.

More than 300 supporters made friends easily as they sat at long tables set up for outdoor dining. Chatting quieted for the blues played by the band LaRue Sounds. Music filled the soul while the cheeseburgers, potato salad and chips filled the tummy.  

Castaic resident and La Rue Sound’s lead singer Cecilia, 19, sings the blues at McGroarty’s Arts Center’s Burgers, Brews & Blues on Saturday night, Aug. 17, at McGroarty Arts Center in Tujunga.

Center director Annette Bethers acted as host for the evening, scurrying around keeping everybody happy.  

“I love the Center,” she said, “Our purpose tonight is to bring everyone in the community together for a fun summer night. This is the place that touches peoples’ lives.”   

Lists of Center workshops and mini classes were available. Popular classes are “Writing Your Memoir” and “Stand-up Comedy.”    

Fundraiser proceeds were expected to be between $2,000 and $3,000.  

Looking ahead, the Center is hosting its annual chili bowl on Dec. 7. This will be the 20th year for the Center’s chili bowl festival. There will also be a holiday artisan marketplace during the chili bowl.

Where there was smoke there was McGroarty Arts Center’s Burgers, Brews & Blues. Burger frying for 300 supporters produced a lot of smoke in Tujunga.

