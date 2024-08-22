Burgers, Brews & Blues at McGroarty Arts Center

By Ruth SOWBY

Where else can you get free admission, free entertainment, free art class info, and beautiful weather at the same time? That’s just what happened on Saturday’s balmy night when the McGroarty Arts Center in Tujunga held its annual Burgers, Brews & Blues event.

Since the money from this fundraiser comes from food purchased, the sale of the burgers and brews benefitted the Center’s mission to provide affordable arts education, events and programs to the foothill community.

More than 300 supporters made friends easily as they sat at long tables set up for outdoor dining. Chatting quieted for the blues played by the band LaRue Sounds. Music filled the soul while the cheeseburgers, potato salad and chips filled the tummy.

Center director Annette Bethers acted as host for the evening, scurrying around keeping everybody happy.

“I love the Center,” she said, “Our purpose tonight is to bring everyone in the community together for a fun summer night. This is the place that touches peoples’ lives.”

Lists of Center workshops and mini classes were available. Popular classes are “Writing Your Memoir” and “Stand-up Comedy.”

Fundraiser proceeds were expected to be between $2,000 and $3,000.

Looking ahead, the Center is hosting its annual chili bowl on Dec. 7. This will be the 20th year for the Center’s chili bowl festival. There will also be a holiday artisan marketplace during the chili bowl.