Water, Water Everywhere

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Monday a large water spout erupted from a fire hydrant at the La Cañada Flintridge Town Center in the 900 block of Foothill Boulevard that sent people running for cover and grabbing for their phones.

Crews from La Cañada Irrigation District were called to the scene; however, the hydrant was under the control of Valley Water District, which is also located in La Cañada Flintridge.

“It popped off like a cork on a champagne [bottle],” said Justin Baylee, general manager of La Cañada Irrigation District.

Heather Peterson was eating at the Town Center courtyard when the water spout erupted.

“All of a sudden it was gushing water,” she said.

She added that the spout flowed over the second floor of the parking structure. She watched as a couple of vehicles drove through the water – it was a “free carwash” she joked.

Bob Fan, general manager of Valley Water, said an investigation is ongoing on how, and why, this occurred but he, along with Baylee, added this type of issue with a fire hydrant is highly unusual.

Normally when a fire hydrant water spout occurs there is some obvious damage to the hydrant equipment – like a car striking it; however, there was no immediate signs of damage to the equipment.

A Tesla owner posted a video on CVW Facebook of just before and the moment that the fire hydrant burst. The video shows a woman walking past the fire hydrant just moments before the incident. It appears the water pressure pushed the fire hydrant over from its base.

Baylee stated the fire hydrant could have been damaged days, even a month, earlier but then it took time for the pressure to build until it finally was too much for the equipment.

Fan agreed that could be a scenario. He said there were times when someone hits a fire hydrant and because there appears to be no damage it goes unreported.

“If you hit the hydrant and nothing happens you still need to contact the [appropriate agency],” Fan said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Dept. arrived on the scene and worked to shut the water off.

Peterson said she watched as a firefighter tried to turn off the water. The LACoFD, Fan and Baylee said the water spout was active for about 15 minutes before the water was shut off; however, both the person who posted the video and Peterson said it took much longer.

“It sounded like a waterfall; there was a lot of water that gushed for about 30 to 40 minutes,” Peterson said.

There was more water flowing on Tuesday – this time more like a little creek than a waterfall – along Sunset Avenue in La Crescenta. This was due to the Crescenta Valley Water District replacing valves along Foothill Boulevard. The water flowed into the neighborhood for a short time as valves were replaced. Foothill Boulevard westbound was reduced to one lane and the work was completed later in the afternoon/early evening on Tuesday.