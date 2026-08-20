Excited to Start the 2026-27 School Year

Students this week returned to GUSD schools.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Although many students in other districts, like Los Angeles, Burbank and La Cañada Flintridge, have been in school for about a week, yesterday was Glendale Unified’s turn to welcome back students.

Thousand of students walked through the doors of their schools ready, and hopefully excited, for a new school year. As CVW has pointed out many times, traffic will be heavier with increases happening literally overnight. Despite warnings from law enforcement people who drop-off/pickup their students, and student drivers, many times do not give themselves enough time to get where they need to go and end up parking in red zones, making U-turns. -often in front of No U-Turn signs – speeding and distracted driving.

Law enforcement will be around schools, especially these first few days, to help with traffic flow.

Although yesterday day may have been the first day of school for GUSD students it was not the first day for teachers and staff who have been at school for weeks, preparing their classrooms. For many students, regardless of their age, there is an excitement surrounding the first day of school – and principals are ready for the school year to start.

Below are their welcome to the new school year comments:

“The teachers and staff cannot wait to welcome students and families back to Dunsmore on Wednesday. As we start this school year with our theme, Own It, we are excited to take ownership of our actions, work with others and never give up. It is going to be a wonderful year of learning, growing and having fun.” – Tiffany Hirdler, Dunsmore Elementary School principal.

Monte Vista Elementary principal Hury Babayan is equally excited to get going the 2026-27 school year.

“I am looking forward to welcoming our students and staff back and seeing our Monte Vista community come alive again. This year, I’m also excited to build on all that we have accomplished together while continuing to grow as a school community. With our new school theme, Together We Grow, we will continue to support one another, embrace new opportunities, and create an environment where every student and every staff member feels valued, challenged and empowered to grow,” Babayan said.

“As we start the new school year, I look forward to getting our students, staff, teachers and families back on campus so we can keep SOARing as we find success working and learning together! We are Valley View,” said Valley View Elementary School principal Kelly Stubbs.

“The Lincoln team is excited to open the 2026-27 school year. This year our theme is Put Your Best Paw Forward and we know that all of our [Lincoln] Lions will rise to the occasion. We are so proud of the amazing Lincoln community and are celebrating increased test scores in both math and language arts. We are looking forward to launching a new math curriculum and know that the year will be a roaring success,” said Lincoln Elementary School principal Barbara Fariss.

“I’ve had an incredible first year as principal of La Crescenta Elementary School. Stepping into year two is exciting and I am looking forward to continue leading this wonderful school community as we take it to the Next Level, which is our theme for the 2026-27 school year,” said Rosabel Park, La Crescenta Elementary School principal.

“I am looking forward to working with Fremont’s exceptional school community of staff and families who work together to create an engaging school environment where all students can learn and thrive,” said Vickie Atikian, Fremont Elementary School principal.

GUSD is celebrating five of its elementary schools that have recently received national recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Cerritos, Columbus, Jefferson, Mann and Marshall elementary schools are listed in the 2026’s America’s Healthiest Schools.

“The annual recognition celebrates K–12 schools across the country for implementing evidence-based policies and practices that support the academic success and lifelong well-being of students, staff and families,” according to GUSD.

All of the district’s elementary schools were recognized in the category of Improving Nutrition and Food Access, which highlights the schools’ efforts to increase participation in school meal programs, provide nutrition education and connect families with resources that improve access to healthy foods, according to a GUSD statement.

Photos by Robin GOLDSWORTHY, Tricia GOLDSWORTHY, Rachelle MILLER and Mary O’KEEFE